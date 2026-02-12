  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus

Residential complex SKY DIORA
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,491
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Жилой комплекс состоящий из двух этажных домов. Расположен на полуострове Карпас и имеет шикарные виды на море. Расстояние до моря и песчанных пляжей 900 м. В комплексе представлены  студии, апартаменты 1+1 с террасой  на крыше и 2+1 лофт.
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
