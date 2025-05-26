Residential complex ZK Aventus

Location: Iskele

Distance to sea: 750 m

Land plot: 22000 m2

Number of apartments: 130

Number of adjacent villas: 12



Project description: Project chamber type, surrounded by nature, with access to all

necessary infrastructure. It consists of 7 two-storey apartment blocks and 12 townhouses. Each block consists of two types of apartments: standard (first floor) and loft (second floor). Everyone.

Loft apartments have their own terrace on the roof. All apartments are equipped with a smart home system.

Location:

• 15 minutes from Famagusta

• 750 meters to the beach

• 5 minutes to Iskela

• 40 minutes to Ercan Airport



The project offers the following real estate options:

studio

• Apartments 1+1 (Euroduchka)

Apartments 1 + 1 loft (two-level)

Apartments 2+1 (Eurotreshka)

Apartments 2 + 1 loft (two-level)

Apartments 3 + 1 loft (two-level)

Apartments 4 + 1 loft (two-level)

• Townhouses 3+1

LCD infrastructure:

- outdoor pool

- swimming pool

- outdoor heated pool

- SPA, sauna, hammam.

- pool bar.

- charging station for electric vehicles

Restaurant, café, bar

- park area with places for recreation

- tennis and volleyball courts

- barbecue areas

- playground

- transfer at sea

- gym

- open-air cinema

For an additional fee:

- Jacuzzi on the terrace

Designing furniture package

Purchase conditions

£5,000 deposit

35% down payment

65% interest-free installments until September 2028

Readiness - September 2027