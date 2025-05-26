Residential complex ZK Aventus

Location: Iskele
Distance to sea: 750 m
Land plot: 22000 m2
Number of apartments: 130
Number of adjacent villas: 12
Project description: Project chamber type, surrounded by nature, with access to all
necessary infrastructure. It consists of 7 two-storey apartment blocks and 12 townhouses. Each block consists of two types of apartments: standard (first floor) and loft (second floor). Everyone.
Loft apartments have their own terrace on the roof. All apartments are equipped with a smart home system.
Location:
• 15 minutes from Famagusta
• 750 meters to the beach
• 5 minutes to Iskela
• 40 minutes to Ercan Airport
The project offers the following real estate options:
studio
• Apartments 1+1 (Euroduchka)
Apartments 1 + 1 loft (two-level)
Apartments 2+1 (Eurotreshka)
Apartments 2 + 1 loft (two-level)
Apartments 3 + 1 loft (two-level)
Apartments 4 + 1 loft (two-level)
• Townhouses 3+1
LCD infrastructure:
- outdoor pool
- swimming pool
- outdoor heated pool
- SPA, sauna, hammam.
- pool bar.
- charging station for electric vehicles
Restaurant, café, bar
- park area with places for recreation
- tennis and volleyball courts
- barbecue areas
- playground
- transfer at sea
- gym
- open-air cinema
For an additional fee:
- Jacuzzi on the terrace
Designing furniture package
Purchase conditions
£5,000 deposit
35% down payment
65% interest-free installments until September 2028
Readiness - September 2027