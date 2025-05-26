  1. Realting.com
Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
$209,525
ID: 27177
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • House leased

About the complex

WOULD YOU LIKE TO meet a life everybody is dreaming of?

Located in the Yeni Boğaziçi area, a member of Cittaslow (Calm City) cities, 4EVER GREEN STAGE 4 consists of 43 residential units of 2+1 type and 2 commercial units. The project is located near the public primary school, Near East College, Near East Hospital, social and cultural areas and beautiful beaches.

Project Completion Date: March 2025

40%: Down Payment

60%: Interest-free installments until project completion

2+1: 105m² gross + 18.3m² terrace

2+1: 105m² gross + 9m² balcony + 3 m² roof terrace

Facilities

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Parking areas
  • Café
  • Professional maintenance service
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Built-in kitchen cupboards
  • Air-conditioning infrastructure
  • Generator

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

