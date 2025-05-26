Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4

WOULD YOU LIKE TO meet a life everybody is dreaming of?

Located in the Yeni Boğaziçi area, a member of Cittaslow (Calm City) cities, 4EVER GREEN STAGE 4 consists of 43 residential units of 2+1 type and 2 commercial units. The project is located near the public primary school, Near East College, Near East Hospital, social and cultural areas and beautiful beaches.

Project Completion Date: March 2025

40%: Down Payment

60%: Interest-free installments until project completion

2+1: 105m² gross + 18.3m² terrace

2+1: 105m² gross + 9m² balcony + 3 m² roof terrace

Facilities