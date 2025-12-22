  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Show all Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,156
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu i…
Developer
Tunalı İnşaat
Leave a request
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Show all Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$290,008
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque area of ​​TATLISU on the first coastline. 800 meters away is the HAWAII HOMES complex, and 6.5 km, on the other hand, the BAHAMAS HOMES complex, access to which is free for residents of Aloha Beach resort. The concept of the…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Show all Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,576
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
HILLSIDE is a club residential complex with extensive infrastructure including both entertainment and technically important facilities. The complex is located 500 meters from the sea in the picturesque area of TATLISU with stunning views of the sea and the mountains.Tatlisu is a charming vil…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Show all Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,091
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 49–100 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The area of the complex is 220,000 m2, 35% of which is under construction.The complex is located between the sea in the north and the mountains in the south. Beautiful view!🌊🏡⛰️All nearby infrastructure is available:schoolhospital,supermarketfarm bazaar,banks,beauty salon,coffeehouseBarber s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.0 – 96.0
153,919 – 208,819
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
336,025
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Show all Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$225,448
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hawaii homes is one of the biggest sea side residential project with studios, 1+1, 2+1 loft penthouses, and 3 bedroom luxury villas having a total unit count of 500. Situated on the coast of tatlisu the project features artificial rivers, lakes, and islands spread across the site with the ad…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Show all Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$98,940
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 41–127 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The complex is located just 200 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. The complex offers various options for real estate layouts and typologies from small studios to sep…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
108,995
Townhouse
127.0
301,579
Agency
Justreal
Leave a request
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Show all Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$206,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Show all Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$135,104
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Aquamarine Nuance offers a luxurious and breathtaking life.Located in the best coastal area, the complex boasts stunning views of the crystal clear waters of the sea, creating a calm and serene atmosphere for its residents.Aquamarine Nuance boasts a range of amenities and services designed t…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Show all Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,678
The year of construction 2025
Caesar Breeze is a modern residential complex designed and designed by the Afik Group and offering apartments, quats and villas.The complex is located just 200 meters from a well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains, Caesar Breeze is an …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Show all Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,220
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Carob Hill invites you to an incredibly beautiful location with its stylishly decorated residences that offer comfortable accommodation and unique views of nature, as well as amenities such as two swimming pools and a gym.Amid the magnificence of nature, this stylish project overlooking the …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Show all Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$115,019
Finishing options Finished
Three-room apartment 71.4 m2 5 minutes from the sea. Prestigious residential complex located on a hillside in a protected area with a unique view of the Mediterranean Sea. The apartments are specially located to provide privacy and an open view of nature. All apartments are built to th…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Show all Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$270,652
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🌿 K ISLANDS – Symbol of luxury and exclusivity in North Cyprus 🌿Realizing the Mediterranean DreamK ISLANDS is a unique premium boutique project located on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea. It is a paradise where architecture, nature and comfort merge in perfect harmony.There are six i…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Show all Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,352
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a luxury private health-themed complex located in Tatlis, one of the most picturesque areas of Northern Cyprus. This project invites you to a world of comfort, natural beauty and upscale amenities where you can enjoy incredible views of the mountains, the Mediterranean Sea and pic…
Agency
North Symbol
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
North Symbol
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex K Islands
Residential complex K Islands
Residential complex K Islands
Residential complex K Islands
Residential complex K Islands
Show all Residential complex K Islands
Residential complex K Islands
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$266,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The unique concept of K ISLANDS was inspired by a lifestyle on a tropical island. It pays attention to every detail to offer you the perfect living space in Northern Cyprus – the Pearl of the Mediterranean. The new concept project “K ISLANDS” in Tatlis promises a pleasant holiday, during whi…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,781
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Sea Terra is a complex of apartments located in the picturesque Tatlisu area of Northern Cyprus. The complex offers residents comfortable living conditions and direct access to the sea, which makes it attractive for both recreation and permanent residence.Location:Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus: A…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sumarine
Residential quarter Sumarine
Residential quarter Sumarine
Residential quarter Sumarine
Residential quarter Sumarine
Residential quarter Sumarine
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$246,975
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter MEDITERRA BAY
Residential quarter MEDITERRA BAY
Residential quarter MEDITERRA BAY
Residential quarter MEDITERRA BAY
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$237,096
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$188,081
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Salos beach
Residential quarter Salos beach
Residential quarter Salos beach
Residential quarter Salos beach
Residential quarter Salos beach
Residential quarter Salos beach
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Malibu
Residential quarter Malibu
Residential quarter Malibu
Residential quarter Malibu
Residential quarter Malibu
Residential quarter Malibu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,585
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$168,450
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Poseidon
Residential quarter Poseidon
Residential quarter Poseidon
Residential quarter Poseidon
Residential quarter Poseidon
Residential quarter Poseidon
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$468,556
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,718
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$319,801
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,113
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Caesar Breeze
Residential quarter Caesar Breeze
Residential quarter Caesar Breeze
Residential quarter Caesar Breeze
Residential quarter Caesar Breeze
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,399
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$173,136
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$481,221
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go