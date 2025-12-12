  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Degirmenlik Akincilar Belediyesi
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Degirmenlik Akincilar Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kythrea
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Four seasons
Residential complex Four seasons
Residential complex Four seasons
Residential complex Four seasons
Residential complex Four seasons
Show all Residential complex Four seasons
Residential complex Four seasons
Kythrea, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Agency
Luxury Life
Leave a request
Residential complex Caesar
Residential complex Caesar
Residential complex Caesar
Residential complex Caesar
Residential complex Caesar
Show all Residential complex Caesar
Residential complex Caesar
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Agency
Luxury Life
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go