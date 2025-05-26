  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
11
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished studio apartment of 57 sq m is located one kilometer from the sandy beach.

This unique location offers a quiet setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close to all the city's amenities and historical landmarks.

The city center and the Long Beach seashore are just a few minutes' drive away. The complex is set in a landscaped area with swimming pools and children's play areas.

A wide selection of apartments (one-, two-, and three-bedroom) is available in this complex!

Key Features:

  • Kitchen with built-in wardrobes
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • Electric water heater
  • Double glazed windows
  • Ceramic tiles on the floors and in the bathrooms
  • The buildings are designed so that each apartment offers panoramic views of the sea and mountains
  • The complex is designed and built to 5-star hotel standards

Infrastructure:

  • 2 large outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's outdoor pool
  • Large indoor heated pool
  • SPA complex (1,300 m2)
  • Underground parking
  • A-La-Carte restaurant
  • Irish pub
  • Pool bar
  • Fitness center
  • Reception
  • Management company
  • Tennis court
  • Kindergarten
  • Children's playground
  • Mini water park
  • Car rental
  • Free shuttle to Long Beach
  • Underground parking
  • Secured complex grounds

Purchase of this apartment includes a view Residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, all free from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

