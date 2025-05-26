Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.

A furnished studio apartment of 57 sq m is located one kilometer from the sandy beach.

This unique location offers a quiet setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close to all the city's amenities and historical landmarks.

The city center and the Long Beach seashore are just a few minutes' drive away. The complex is set in a landscaped area with swimming pools and children's play areas.

A wide selection of apartments (one-, two-, and three-bedroom) is available in this complex!

Key Features:

Kitchen with built-in wardrobes

Fully equipped bathroom

Electric water heater

Double glazed windows

Ceramic tiles on the floors and in the bathrooms

The buildings are designed so that each apartment offers panoramic views of the sea and mountains

The complex is designed and built to 5-star hotel standards

Infrastructure:

2 large outdoor swimming pools

Children's outdoor pool

Large indoor heated pool

SPA complex (1,300 m2)

Underground parking

A-La-Carte restaurant

Irish pub

Pool bar

Fitness center

Reception

Management company

Tennis court

Kindergarten

Children's playground

Mini water park

Car rental

Free shuttle to Long Beach

Secured complex grounds

Purchase of this apartment includes a view Residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, all free from the company!