Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.

A furnished studio apartment of 57 sq m is located one kilometer from the sandy beach.
This unique location offers a quiet setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close to all the city's amenities and historical landmarks.
The city center and the Long Beach seashore are just a few minutes' drive away. The complex is set in a landscaped area with swimming pools and children's play areas.
A wide selection of apartments (one-, two-, and three-bedroom) is available in this complex!
Key Features:
Infrastructure:
Purchase of this apartment includes a view Residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, all free from the company!