Residential complex MCKENZIE 2

Mckenzie 2 residential complex is a luxury and high-quality project located in the popular resort area of Long Beach, north of Famagusta, in Northern Cyprus. This project promises an indescribable lifestyle amidst the beauty of nature and the proximity of the Mediterranean Sea. Advantages of Mckenzie 2:

1. Ideal location: The complex is located in the resort area of Long Beach, just 400 meters from one of the best beaches in Northern Cyprus — Long Beach. This provides residents with a unique opportunity to enjoy the sea and sun in the immediate vicinity of their home.

2. Construction quality: Mckenzie 2 is a project of first-class execution, with a total area of 539 square meters. The complex is equipped with water heating and air conditioning, providing a comfortable stay at any time of the year. Safety is also a priority, with the availability of a fire alarm system and an elevator for easy access to all floors.

3. Housing diversity: Mckenzie 2 offers various types of housing, including penthouses with barbecue areas, which adds comfort and diversity to the lifestyle of residents. The complex is also equipped with a centralized satellite infrastructure.

4. Proximity to amenities: The complex is surrounded by all the necessary amenities and services, such as kindergartens, shops, hospitals, pharmacies and entertainment centers, making everyday shopping and entertainment easy and affordable.

5. Investment Potential: Mckenzie 2 is of interest to investors looking for rental opportunities and property value growth. Luxury housing is always in demand for both long-term rentals and short-term rental deals.

6. Family Environment: This project is also ideal for families with children, thanks to a safe, comfortable and friendly family environment.

Mckenzie 2 is a place where luxury and nature combine with the comforts of modern living. This complex promises to provide its residents with the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Northern Cyprus in a comfortable environment.