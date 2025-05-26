Residential complex MCKENZIE 2

  1. Realting.com
ID: 26748
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Mckenzie 2 residential complex is a luxury and high-quality project located in the popular resort area of Long Beach, north of Famagusta, in Northern Cyprus. This project promises an indescribable lifestyle amidst the beauty of nature and the proximity of the Mediterranean Sea. Advantages of Mckenzie 2:

1. Ideal location: The complex is located in the resort area of Long Beach, just 400 meters from one of the best beaches in Northern Cyprus — Long Beach. This provides residents with a unique opportunity to enjoy the sea and sun in the immediate vicinity of their home.

2. Construction quality: Mckenzie 2 is a project of first-class execution, with a total area of 539 square meters. The complex is equipped with water heating and air conditioning, providing a comfortable stay at any time of the year. Safety is also a priority, with the availability of a fire alarm system and an elevator for easy access to all floors.

3. Housing diversity: Mckenzie 2 offers various types of housing, including penthouses with barbecue areas, which adds comfort and diversity to the lifestyle of residents. The complex is also equipped with a centralized satellite infrastructure.

4. Proximity to amenities: The complex is surrounded by all the necessary amenities and services, such as kindergartens, shops, hospitals, pharmacies and entertainment centers, making everyday shopping and entertainment easy and affordable.

5. Investment Potential: Mckenzie 2 is of interest to investors looking for rental opportunities and property value growth. Luxury housing is always in demand for both long-term rentals and short-term rental deals.

6. Family Environment: This project is also ideal for families with children, thanks to a safe, comfortable and friendly family environment.

Mckenzie 2 is a place where luxury and nature combine with the comforts of modern living. This complex promises to provide its residents with the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Northern Cyprus in a comfortable environment.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft in the premium project ALBATROS VIEW, GirneWe present a unique two-level penthouse in the exclusive residential complex ALBATROS VIEW, located in the prestigious Girne district. It is the perfect combination of modern architecture, privacy and coziness.About the projec…
Agency
GP real estate
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert's opinion
13.12.2023
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications