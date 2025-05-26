  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
$182,352
26
ID: 27161
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Welcome to a luxury private health-themed complex located in Tatlis, one of the most picturesque areas of Northern Cyprus. This project invites you to a world of comfort, natural beauty and upscale amenities where you can enjoy incredible views of the mountains, the Mediterranean Sea and picturesque island landscapes all year round.

The LCD provides studio apartments with their own garden and studio-pethouses, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom apartments with two-level and one-level. In the beautiful and equipped territory of the residential complex you will enrich your day with various activities and enjoy nature.

The complex will feature modern medical clinics, where you can get qualified help and care for your health. For fans of yoga and meditation will be provided special rooms created for immersion in peace and harmony. Also, the complex will be a modern fitness room with professional equipment to maintain your physical shape. Relax and restore your body to a hammam and sauna that will help you get rid of stress and fatigue. Enjoy relaxing treatments in the indoor pool and visit the beauty center to indulge in skin and hair care. The complex provides special paths for running, walking and cycling, so that you can enjoy an active lifestyle and surrounding beauty.

Payment plan: 35% down payment, balance in installments until March 2027. The project offers investment opportunities including resale and rental.

IMPORTANT: At the moment, there is a summer promotion and prices start from 135,000 English pounds Sterling. This action is limited in time!

-25 minutes to 5* hotels

-45 minutes from Kyrenia Center

-60 minutes to Ercan Airport

Do not miss the opportunity to become an owner in this incredible complex, where luxury and comfort are combined with magnificent views and amenities. Contact us for a free consultation and a selection of the best investment projects in North Cyprus!

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

