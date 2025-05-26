  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex LAventure

Residential complex LAventure

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,888
BTC
1.7234194
ETH
90.3317785
USDT
143 248.9754757
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
26
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32598
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Residential quarter Luna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$417,957
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,563
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,457
You are viewing
Residential complex LAventure
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,888
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Aventus Residency
Residential complex Aventus Residency
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 40–22 000 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Smart Living at Aventus Residence – North Cyprus Planning and Pricing 1+1 Ground (66 m2) - Balcony 14 m2 - from £155,000 1+1 Duplex (66 m2) -  Balcony 8 m2 - Roof terrace 32 m2 - from £164,000 2+1 Ground floor – Balcony  8 m2 – from 209,00 2+1 Duplex (100 m2) – Balcon…
Developer
Panah Construction
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Panah Construction
Languages
English, Türkçe
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,00M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,792
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex. Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta. In this project, everything …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications