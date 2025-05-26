Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.

Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex.
The complex is located in a very beautiful place on a hill, from where stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Beshparmak Mountains open up. A picturesque bridge with an elevator will lead to the sandy beach.
A large number of various playgrounds and swings will be built especially for children. The complex will have its own open-air cinema and a supermarket.
High quality construction, developed infrastructure. Here you will find everything you need for a comfortable stay and a great holiday.
Infrastructure:
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!