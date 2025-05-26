Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.

Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex.

The complex is located in a very beautiful place on a hill, from where stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Beshparmak Mountains open up. A picturesque bridge with an elevator will lead to the sandy beach.

A large number of various playgrounds and swings will be built especially for children. The complex will have its own open-air cinema and a supermarket.

High quality construction, developed infrastructure. Here you will find everything you need for a comfortable stay and a great holiday.

Infrastructure:

Private beach

Swimming pools for adults and children

Indoor heated pool

Gym

Outdoor sports ground

Tennis court

Children's playgrounds

Restaurant and cafe

Supermarket

Beach bar

Cinema

Landscaping and landscape design

Sauna

Bike path

BBQ areas

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!