  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.

Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$149,535
10
ID: 27501
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex.

The complex is located in a very beautiful place on a hill, from where stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Beshparmak Mountains open up. A picturesque bridge with an elevator will lead to the sandy beach.

A large number of various playgrounds and swings will be built especially for children. The complex will have its own open-air cinema and a supermarket.

High quality construction, developed infrastructure. Here you will find everything you need for a comfortable stay and a great holiday.

Infrastructure:

  • Private beach
  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Gym
  • Outdoor sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Supermarket
  • Beach bar
  • Cinema
  • Landscaping and landscape design
  • Sauna
  • Bike path
  • BBQ areas

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$149,535
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications