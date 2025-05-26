Apartment in a new building Çanakkale Apartments

Çanakkale Apartments — modern living in the prestigious district of Famagusta 🏙✨
Çanakkale Apartments is a modern residential building located in one of the most desirable and prestigious areas of Çanakkale, Famagusta.
This boutique project is ideal for both comfortable living and smart investment opportunities 💼💎
The building consists of only 12 residential units, offering privacy and an exclusive atmosphere. The project features 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses on the upper floors with breathtaking views 🌅
Location
The Çanakkale district offers everything needed for modern city living:
🏫 schools and kindergartens
🛍 shopping centers and retail stores
⚽ sports facilities
🍽 restaurants and cafés
🏥 healthcare centers and pharmacies
All amenities are within easy reach, making this location highly attractive for families and rental demand.
Property Types
• 2+1 apartments
• 3+1 apartments
• 2+1 penthouses
• 3+1 penthouses
2+1 Apartment
🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 63 m²
Thoughtfully designed and functional, these apartments feature two bedrooms, a cozy living area, a modern kitchen and a practical bathroom.
Perfect for small families or investors seeking high rental demand 🏡📈
3+1 Apartment
🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 83 m²
Designed for growing families, these spacious apartments offer three comfortable bedrooms, a generous living space and a well-equipped kitchen.
A perfect blend of comfort and functionality for an active lifestyle 👨👩👧👦✨
2+1 Penthouse
🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 83 m²
🌿 Terrace: 22 m²
Elegant penthouses with open-plan living spaces flowing seamlessly onto a private terrace.
Enjoy stunning views and stylish outdoor living — ideal for relaxation or entertaining 🌅🍷
3+1 Penthouse
🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 2 bathrooms
📐 Internal area: 132 m²
🌿 Terrace: 32 m²
The crown jewel of the project 💎
This exclusive penthouse offers spacious bedrooms, refined interiors and a large terrace with panoramic views.
Perfect for family living, social gatherings and a truly elevated lifestyle.
Çanakkale Apartments combines modern design, comfort and a prime location — a smart choice for living or investing in Famagusta 🌆✨