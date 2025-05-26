Apartment in a new building Çanakkale Apartments

Çanakkale Apartments — modern living in the prestigious district of Famagusta 🏙✨

Çanakkale Apartments is a modern residential building located in one of the most desirable and prestigious areas of Çanakkale, Famagusta.

This boutique project is ideal for both comfortable living and smart investment opportunities 💼💎

The building consists of only 12 residential units, offering privacy and an exclusive atmosphere. The project features 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses on the upper floors with breathtaking views 🌅

Location

The Çanakkale district offers everything needed for modern city living:

🏫 schools and kindergartens

🛍 shopping centers and retail stores

⚽ sports facilities

🍽 restaurants and cafés

🏥 healthcare centers and pharmacies

All amenities are within easy reach, making this location highly attractive for families and rental demand.

Property Types

• 2+1 apartments

• 3+1 apartments

• 2+1 penthouses

• 3+1 penthouses

2+1 Apartment

🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom

📐 Internal area: 63 m²

Thoughtfully designed and functional, these apartments feature two bedrooms, a cozy living area, a modern kitchen and a practical bathroom.

Perfect for small families or investors seeking high rental demand 🏡📈

3+1 Apartment

🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom

📐 Internal area: 83 m²

Designed for growing families, these spacious apartments offer three comfortable bedrooms, a generous living space and a well-equipped kitchen.

A perfect blend of comfort and functionality for an active lifestyle 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦✨

2+1 Penthouse

🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom

📐 Internal area: 83 m²

🌿 Terrace: 22 m²

Elegant penthouses with open-plan living spaces flowing seamlessly onto a private terrace.

Enjoy stunning views and stylish outdoor living — ideal for relaxation or entertaining 🌅🍷

3+1 Penthouse

🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 2 bathrooms

📐 Internal area: 132 m²

🌿 Terrace: 32 m²

The crown jewel of the project 💎

This exclusive penthouse offers spacious bedrooms, refined interiors and a large terrace with panoramic views.

Perfect for family living, social gatherings and a truly elevated lifestyle.

Çanakkale Apartments combines modern design, comfort and a prime location — a smart choice for living or investing in Famagusta 🌆✨