Residential complex Malibu 5

🌴 Malibu 5 — Luxury Coastal Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus
Malibu 5 is an exclusive seaside residential project offering a refined island lifestyle where contemporary architecture meets the natural beauty of the Mediterranean. Located along the pristine coastline of Esentepe, the project is designed for those who seek elegance, comfort, and tranquillity.
📍 Location
Region: Esentepe, North Cyprus
Private sandy beach
40 minutes to Ercan International Airport
75 minutes to Larnaca Airport
Easy access to Kyrenia, Famagusta, and Nicosia
🏗 Project Overview
Total units: 52
Blocks: 7 architecturally unique buildings
Contemporary design with large glass facades
Spacious balconies and open-plan layouts
Lush landscaping and green communal areas
🏠 Apartment Types
Studio
1 Bedroom (1+1)
2 Bedroom (2+1)
Perfect for both permanent living and investment purposes.
🏖 Facilities & Amenities
Large swimming pool with relaxation areas 🌅
Private beach with white sand
Sunbathing and social areas
Landscaped gardens and palm-lined walkways
Modern communal spaces
Family-friendly environment 👨👩👧👦
🌿 Lifestyle at Malibu 5
Malibu 5 offers more than a home — it delivers a luxurious coastal lifestyle:
peaceful seaside walks
breathtaking sunsets
outdoor and water activities
safe and joyful spaces for children
a perfect balance of privacy and community
Every detail is crafted to provide a relaxed, elegant, and inspiring living experience.
💼 Investment Highlights
Strong rental demand
Prime beachfront location
Modern resort-style concept
Ideal for holiday homes and rental income