  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Malibu 5

Residential complex Malibu 5

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$258,557
VAT
BTC
3.0754851
ETH
161.1993237
USDT
255 631.3887557
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
25
ID: 33297
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌴 Malibu 5 — Luxury Coastal Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus

Malibu 5 is an exclusive seaside residential project offering a refined island lifestyle where contemporary architecture meets the natural beauty of the Mediterranean. Located along the pristine coastline of Esentepe, the project is designed for those who seek elegance, comfort, and tranquillity.

 

📍 Location

  • Region: Esentepe, North Cyprus

  • Private sandy beach

  • 40 minutes to Ercan International Airport

  • 75 minutes to Larnaca Airport

  • Easy access to Kyrenia, Famagusta, and Nicosia

 

🏗 Project Overview

  • Total units: 52

  • Blocks: 7 architecturally unique buildings

  • Contemporary design with large glass facades

  • Spacious balconies and open-plan layouts

  • Lush landscaping and green communal areas

 

🏠 Apartment Types

  • Studio

  • 1 Bedroom (1+1)

  • 2 Bedroom (2+1)

Perfect for both permanent living and investment purposes.

 

🏖 Facilities & Amenities

  • Large swimming pool with relaxation areas 🌅

  • Private beach with white sand

  • Sunbathing and social areas

  • Landscaped gardens and palm-lined walkways

  • Modern communal spaces

  • Family-friendly environment 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

 

🌿 Lifestyle at Malibu 5

Malibu 5 offers more than a home — it delivers a luxurious coastal lifestyle:

  • peaceful seaside walks

  • breathtaking sunsets

  • outdoor and water activities

  • safe and joyful spaces for children

  • a perfect balance of privacy and community

Every detail is crafted to provide a relaxed, elegant, and inspiring living experience.

 

💼 Investment Highlights

  • Strong rental demand

  • Prime beachfront location

  • Modern resort-style concept

  • Ideal for holiday homes and rental income

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

