Residential complex The Blue Residence

The Blue Residence is a premium residential development located in the vibrant resort area of Iskele, Long Beach, one of the most desirable locations in Northern Cyprus.

Combining contemporary architecture, landscaped surroundings, and excellent amenities, the project offers an ideal lifestyle for permanent residence, holidays, or investment.

---

📍 Prime Location

The Blue Residence enjoys a strategic location in the heart of Iskele's rapidly growing tourism district.

Location highlights:

🏖 Only 1 kilometer from Long Beach

🌊 Crystal-clear Mediterranean waters and sandy beaches

🚴 Walking and cycling paths along the coastline

🍽 Restaurants, cafés, and shops nearby

🏙 20 minutes from Famagusta city center

✈️ Easy access to the island's airports

Long Beach is widely recognized as one of the most promising investment destinations in Northern Cyprus.

---

🏡 Architecture & Concept

The Blue Residence features elegant contemporary architecture designed to provide comfort, style, and functionality.

✨ Modern architectural design

🌿 Professionally landscaped gardens

💡 Decorative outdoor lighting

🌴 Tropical gardens and relaxation areas

The development creates a true Mediterranean resort atmosphere all year round.

---

🏠 Property Types

The project consists of 5 blocks and offers a variety of ready-to-move-in apartments:

✔ 1-bedroom apartments (1+1)

✔ 2-bedroom apartments (2+1)

✔ 3-bedroom apartments (3+1)

All residences feature practical layouts, spacious living areas, and modern finishes.

---

🌴 Facilities & Amenities

Residents benefit from a wide range of lifestyle facilities:

🏊 Swimming pools and leisure areas

🏋️ Fitness center

🧖 SPA facilities

🌿 Family recreation areas

🎠 Children's spaces

🚶 Walking paths

🎾 Active lifestyle and sports areas

Everything needed for comfortable resort-style living is available within the development.

---

🛡 Security & Comfort

🔒 Gated and secure community

🛡 Controlled access and security systems

🌿 Well-maintained landscaped grounds

🚗 Parking facilities

---

💰 Investment Potential

Blue Residence offers excellent opportunities for both homeowners and investors.

📈 Strong rental demand in the Long Beach area

🏖 Walking distance to the sea

🏡 Ready properties suitable for rental income

💎 Long-term capital growth potential

The Blue Residence combines modern comfort, Mediterranean charm, and a prime coastal location in one of Northern Cyprus' most attractive destinations.