Residential complex Magnolia Residence

Magnolia Residence — Modern Smart Living in Iskele 🌴

Magnolia Residence is an innovative residential development located in Iskele, designed for those who value modern lifestyle, comfort, and technology.

Inspired by the magnolia flower — a symbol of stability, harmony, and prosperity — the project reflects these values in every detail.

Magnolia Residence is not just a place to live, but a new standard of living, combining architecture, technology, and a resort-style atmosphere.

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🏡 About the Project

The development offers a limited number of units, ensuring comfort and privacy:

• 36–38 apartments (studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1)

• formats: standard and duplex

• 6 semi-detached villas

• 5 detached villas

Each property is designed with a focus on space, functionality, and contemporary design.

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🌿 Project Features

📱 smart home technologies and automation

🏡 modern architectural concept

🌿 landscaped environment

🔒 privacy and security

Magnolia Residence offers a perfect balance between urban comfort and peaceful living.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

🏊 swimming pool (55 × 10 m)

👶 children’s pool with slides

🏋️ gym

☕ cafeteria & minimarket

🌳 landscaped park and walking areas

🎠 playground

🚗 electric car charging stations

🛡 gated community with 24/7 security

📹 CCTV system

🚧 controlled entrance with barrier

🚌 shuttle service to the beach

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📍 Location

Located in Iskele, one of the fastest-growing areas of Northern Cyprus.

The region is known for:

🏖 proximity to Long Beach

🏗 rapidly developing infrastructure

📈 strong investment potential

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Magnolia Residence offers a perfect combination of modern technology, comfort, and investment value. 🌿✨