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Residential complex Magnolia Residence

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$213,283
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ID: 35087
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Magnolia Residence — Modern Smart Living in Iskele 🌴

Magnolia Residence is an innovative residential development located in Iskele, designed for those who value modern lifestyle, comfort, and technology.

Inspired by the magnolia flower — a symbol of stability, harmony, and prosperity — the project reflects these values in every detail.

Magnolia Residence is not just a place to live, but a new standard of living, combining architecture, technology, and a resort-style atmosphere.

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🏡 About the Project

The development offers a limited number of units, ensuring comfort and privacy:

36–38 apartments (studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1)
• formats: standard and duplex
6 semi-detached villas
5 detached villas

Each property is designed with a focus on space, functionality, and contemporary design.

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🌿 Project Features

📱 smart home technologies and automation
🏡 modern architectural concept
🌿 landscaped environment
🔒 privacy and security

Magnolia Residence offers a perfect balance between urban comfort and peaceful living.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

🏊 swimming pool (55 × 10 m)
👶 children’s pool with slides
🏋️ gym
☕ cafeteria & minimarket
🌳 landscaped park and walking areas
🎠 playground

🚗 electric car charging stations
🛡 gated community with 24/7 security
📹 CCTV system
🚧 controlled entrance with barrier
🚌 shuttle service to the beach

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📍 Location

Located in Iskele, one of the fastest-growing areas of Northern Cyprus.

The region is known for:

🏖 proximity to Long Beach
🏗 rapidly developing infrastructure
📈 strong investment potential

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Magnolia Residence offers a perfect combination of modern technology, comfort, and investment value. 🌿✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 106.0
Price per m², USD 2,012
Apartment price, USD 212,478

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$213,283
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