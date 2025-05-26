Residential complex Magnolia Residence

Magnolia Residence — Modern Smart Living in Iskele 🌴
Magnolia Residence is an innovative residential development located in Iskele, designed for those who value modern lifestyle, comfort, and technology.
Inspired by the magnolia flower — a symbol of stability, harmony, and prosperity — the project reflects these values in every detail.
Magnolia Residence is not just a place to live, but a new standard of living, combining architecture, technology, and a resort-style atmosphere.
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🏡 About the Project
The development offers a limited number of units, ensuring comfort and privacy:
• 36–38 apartments (studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1)
• formats: standard and duplex
• 6 semi-detached villas
• 5 detached villas
Each property is designed with a focus on space, functionality, and contemporary design.
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🌿 Project Features
📱 smart home technologies and automation
🏡 modern architectural concept
🌿 landscaped environment
🔒 privacy and security
Magnolia Residence offers a perfect balance between urban comfort and peaceful living.
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🌴 Facilities & Amenities
🏊 swimming pool (55 × 10 m)
👶 children’s pool with slides
🏋️ gym
☕ cafeteria & minimarket
🌳 landscaped park and walking areas
🎠 playground
🚗 electric car charging stations
🛡 gated community with 24/7 security
📹 CCTV system
🚧 controlled entrance with barrier
🚌 shuttle service to the beach
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📍 Location
Located in Iskele, one of the fastest-growing areas of Northern Cyprus.
The region is known for:
🏖 proximity to Long Beach
🏗 rapidly developing infrastructure
📈 strong investment potential
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Magnolia Residence offers a perfect combination of modern technology, comfort, and investment value. 🌿✨