Residential complex Venice

Venice — Resort Living Inspired by Italy 🇮🇹✨

Venice is a unique residential development located in the heart of Long Beach, Iskele, where Mediterranean lifestyle meets the romance of Venice 💙

Water is at the center of this concept — canals with gondolas, jacuzzi islands, and expansive pools create a true resort atmosphere all year round 🌊

The project consists of 9 ten-storey blocks with a total of 783 apartments, offering a wide range of layouts:

🏙 studios

🏡 1+1

🏡 2+1

🌅 2+1 penthouses

The development is delivered in 3 phases, with the central infrastructure launching from Phase 1, ensuring comfort from day one ✨

Construction Phases

📍 Phase 1

• Block 1 — December 2025

• Blocks 2–3 + social area — June 2026

📍 Phase 2

• Blocks 4–5–6 — June 2027

📍 Phase 3

• Blocks 7–8–9 — June 2029

Exclusive Resident Services

🚌 Private shuttle service to the beach, bazaar (every Friday), and casinos

🔧 Maintenance & rental management by the developer

Complete care of the territory, infrastructure, and rental operations — perfect for both living and investment 💼💰

Resort-Style Infrastructure

🏨 Boutique Hotel (80 rooms)

• reception

• gym

• rooftop club with sea view

• indoor swimming pool

• spa / sauna / hammam

• restaurant

🛍 Mini Shopping Center

• supermarket

• pharmacy

• rooftop restaurant / lounge

• patisserie

• hairdresser

💦 Leisure & Entertainment Areas

• jacuzzi island in the pool

• outdoor swimming pools for adults and kids

• aqua pool with slides

• Venetian canal with gondolas

• outdoor children’s playground

• football & basketball court

🏢 Central Building

• children’s nursery

• game room

• Italian restaurant

• steak house

🚗 Underground parking with convenient entrance and exit

Venice is more than a residential project —

it is a self-contained resort destination, where every day feels like a holiday ☀️💦

Perfect for living, leisure, and high-return investment 🌴💎