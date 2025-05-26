Residential complex Venice

Venice — Resort Living Inspired by Italy 🇮🇹✨
Venice is a unique residential development located in the heart of Long Beach, Iskele, where Mediterranean lifestyle meets the romance of Venice 💙
Water is at the center of this concept — canals with gondolas, jacuzzi islands, and expansive pools create a true resort atmosphere all year round 🌊
The project consists of 9 ten-storey blocks with a total of 783 apartments, offering a wide range of layouts:
The development is delivered in 3 phases, with the central infrastructure launching from Phase 1, ensuring comfort from day one ✨
Construction Phases
📍 Phase 1
• Block 1 — December 2025
• Blocks 2–3 + social area — June 2026
📍 Phase 2
• Blocks 4–5–6 — June 2027
📍 Phase 3
• Blocks 7–8–9 — June 2029
Exclusive Resident Services
🚌 Private shuttle service to the beach, bazaar (every Friday), and casinos
🔧 Maintenance & rental management by the developer
Complete care of the territory, infrastructure, and rental operations — perfect for both living and investment 💼💰
Resort-Style Infrastructure
🏨 Boutique Hotel (80 rooms)
• reception
• gym
• rooftop club with sea view
• indoor swimming pool
• spa / sauna / hammam
• restaurant
🛍 Mini Shopping Center
• supermarket
• pharmacy
• rooftop restaurant / lounge
• patisserie
• hairdresser
💦 Leisure & Entertainment Areas
• jacuzzi island in the pool
• outdoor swimming pools for adults and kids
• aqua pool with slides
• Venetian canal with gondolas
• outdoor children’s playground
• football & basketball court
🏢 Central Building
• children’s nursery
• game room
• Italian restaurant
• steak house
🚗 Underground parking with convenient entrance and exit
Venice is more than a residential project —
it is a self-contained resort destination, where every day feels like a holiday ☀️💦
Perfect for living, leisure, and high-return investment 🌴💎