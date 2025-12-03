  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

Nicosia
4
Gonyeli Alaykoy Belediyesi
2
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi
2
Degirmenlik Akincilar Belediyesi
2
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,976
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
A rare opportunity for this spectacular apartment, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia with the most spectacular views over the city.  Build and delivered to the highest standards, the apartments has 2 bedroom Modern Flat, that sets new standards in flat design and cap…
Developer
Tunalı İnşaat
Leave a request
Residential quarter Gonyeli Flora Villas
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$208,979
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Four seasons
Residential complex Four seasons
Kythrea, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Agency
Luxury Life
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential quarter INTENSE NICOSIA
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,383
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Caesar
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Agency
Luxury Life
Leave a request
Residential quarter Uzun 30
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,556
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
On the map
