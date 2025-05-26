Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu

Live Life In Clear Blu

Crown your life with the joyous and relax life of Iskele, where golden sands and the perfect shades of Blu meets the magnificent views of Northern Cyprus shores. Embrace the Mediterranean culture, bask in the sun and just enjoy life. Designed for the utmost comfort, luxury and quality life, Grand Sapphire Blu is the perfect choice for every lifestyle. Ready to live life in clear Blu?



The Beach Pool

The Beach Pool is located in Grand Sapphire Blu as a perfect example of modern and innovative design. You will witness the most beautiful state of 7-star life full of privileges at the artificial beach, which will offer a different option of pleasure and relaxation in the hot summer months. In short, Grand Sapphire Blu offers a perfect life that includes shades of Blu in every detail.

7 Star Lifestyle

Grand Sapphire Blu is designed for the unmatched 7 star life in every aspect of life. Shops, hairdressers, pet’s park, supermarkets and all the other necessities and hobby shops will be just within your reach. Ease of life and practical living without cutting from quality and comfort is what a 7 star lifestyle truly means. All in all, you will enjoy the most privileged life of Northern Cyprus in Grand Sapphire Blu.

7 Star Amenities & Facilities at Grand Sapphire Blu

Grand Sapphire Blu is specifically designed to present everything that is essential to 7 star life; 5-star Hotel & Casino, Supermarket, Kids Club, Punta Cana, the largest pool on the island covering 4000 m2, 10000m2+ total pool area, Beach Pool (with an artificial beach), Infinity Pool at the 27th floor, Multi-sports areas, Paddle tennis, Open-air cinema, Waterpark, Fit Plus, Organic Spa, Pet's Park, Walking Paths, Indoor-Outdoor Parking Areas, Ball & Conference Room.

Modern Landscape in Harmony wih Nature

Grand Sapphire Blu offers community spaces and relaxing green spaces that have been carefully designed to provide you with the perfect blend of social life and personal comfort. Whether you are relaxing by the pool or taking a walk in the greeneries, you will embrace a social life in harmony with nature at Grand Sapphire Blu.

WHY NORTHERN CYPRUS?

№1: Iskele, Northern Cyprus

The best place to buy seaside property according to Forbes

Income from renting is fixed in GBP, EUR, USD.

Complete political neutrality.

The longest tourist season. 320 sunny days a year. Property will be rented out 12 months a year.

World-recognized education

Absence of crime and corruption.