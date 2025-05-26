Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences

The Biggest Project of Northern Cyprus

An extraordinary project that will host a residence consisting of 1630 apartments and an ultra-luxury Resort Hotel in Iskele Long Beach, one of the most beautiful coasts of the Mediterranean. Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences, the largest and most special life project in Northern Cyprus, consists of 3 high-rise buildings with 27, 29 and 31 floors, 7 short buildings with 5 floors and a hotel building. Offering rich living spaces suitable for different lifestyles, the project includes studios, apartments with 1, 2, 3, 4 rooms and duplex residences with 3, 4 rooms.

7 Star Privileges

Every detail in Grand Sapphire has been designed to be most suitable for 7-star living. Your 7-star experience, starting with all the designs of 1630 flats, will merge with the perfect Residence life; You will crown your life with resort services. Grand Sapphire is suitable for all ages with its restaurants, gyms, 10000 m2 pool area, 60000 m2 green area, organic garden, Roof bar and Pool bar, activities and Kids Club.

Rental and Investment Value

Iskele area has become one of the most popular destinations in Northern Cyprus for both living and real estate investment, with investments that continue to increase every day and heavy domestic and foreign tourist traffic. With the advantages brought by the increasing demand for housing, especially around Long Beach, you will get the maximum rental income on your real estate investment thanks to the 7-star life offered by Grand Sapphire.