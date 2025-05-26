  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,645
;
31
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26651
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    31

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

The Biggest Project of Northern Cyprus

An extraordinary project that will host a residence consisting of 1630 apartments and an ultra-luxury Resort Hotel in Iskele Long Beach, one of the most beautiful coasts of the Mediterranean. Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences, the largest and most special life project in Northern Cyprus, consists of 3 high-rise buildings with 27, 29 and 31 floors, 7 short buildings with 5 floors and a hotel building. Offering rich living spaces suitable for different lifestyles, the project includes studios, apartments with 1, 2, 3, 4 rooms and duplex residences with 3, 4 rooms.

7 Star Privileges

Every detail in Grand Sapphire has been designed to be most suitable for 7-star living. Your 7-star experience, starting with all the designs of 1630 flats, will merge with the perfect Residence life; You will crown your life with resort services. Grand Sapphire is suitable for all ages with its restaurants, gyms, 10000 m2 pool area, 60000 m2 green area, organic garden, Roof bar and Pool bar, activities and Kids Club.

Rental and Investment Value

Iskele area has become one of the most popular destinations in Northern Cyprus for both living and real estate investment, with investments that continue to increase every day and heavy domestic and foreign tourist traffic. With the advantages brought by the increasing demand for housing, especially around Long Beach, you will get the maximum rental income on your real estate investment thanks to the 7-star life offered by Grand Sapphire.

 

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

