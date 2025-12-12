  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Epiktitos
8
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$221,644
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,478
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,152
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
TekceTekce
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,839
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,917
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Show all Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$322,390
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,225
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Show all Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,888
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Show all Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$140,803
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,281
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Waterside
Residential quarter Waterside
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,921
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$563,609
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Show all Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
2 real estate properties 2
CASA DEL MARE is a small Switzerland in sunny Cyprus, where the European lifestyle is combined with the majestic nature of the Mediterranean. The project is created for luxury connoisseurs who want to live near the sea shore, enjoying endless sea views and magnificent mountain landscapes.📍Un…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,563
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$292,627
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,52M
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,965
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$155,784
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$709,261
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,017
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Show all Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,106
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Experience luxury like never before You will live in a magnificent area with its ease of transportation provided by its closeness to the airport, its perfect distance to Kyrenia and Casa del Mare’s location is right next to the sea. Here, life is all about the unforgettable experience of…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$398,959
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$305,696
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Welcome to ALOHA BEACH RESORT, an exclusive residential complex on the first Mediterranean coastline in the picturesque Tatlisu area. This luxurious project combines natural harmony, premium comfort and innovative technologies, creating a unique atmosphere for living and recreation.🌿 Archite…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,089
Finishing options Finished
Furnished three-room apartment 105 m5 250 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area. Living area - 91 m2 + a spacious terrace of 14 m2 will be an ideal place to relax. Fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary equipment, which allows you to move in immediately without additional …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,421
Finishing options Finished
2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea. The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,185
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$159,457
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Show all Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$204,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Situated on the east of Kyrenia, this concept project brings the Bahamas to you. With its modern and unique design, variety of types and all the amenities it has to offer Bahamas Homes is surely an eye-catcher. Located in the greenest and most beautiful part of Cyprus, the Bahamas Homes p…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,064
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$240,642
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$683,930
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,879
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Show all Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
Finishing options Finished
► Price - 93,000 GBP Ground floor apartment 35 m2 + terrace 8 m2, without furniture and equipment. ► Price - 110,000 GBP Second floor apartment 35 m2 + balcony 8 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2. ► Price for similar apartments from the developer from 174,950 GBP without furniture. This is …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Show all Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
In Çatalköy, located at the point where the virgin nature meets the cool waves of the Mediterranean, 26 villas bearing the NorthernLAND signature are rising. In NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy, your door will open to the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean. The Green, The Blue and The Lux…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,27M
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$252,041
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,523
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Show all Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$149,535
Finishing options Finished
Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex. The complex is located in a very beautiful place on a hill, from where stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Beshparmak Mountains open up. A picturesque bridge with an elevator will lead to the sa…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Show all Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,457
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
This new concept project will allow you to experience diversity of relaxation from the thriving Five Finger Mountains and the magnificent scenery of the Mediterranean Sea right in front of you.  Luxury, privacy, tranquility, relaxation, comfort and modernity are what you will find here in…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,288
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Show all Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,537
Finishing options Finished
🌟 Exclusive apartment 2+1 with a sea view and mountains in Yesentep, Northern Cyprus 🌟 Your perfect house on the first line of the sea!   🏡 About the apartment: - Square: 105 m², 2 bedrooms+ salon - spacious and light rooms filled with comfort.   - Type: Stunning panoramas at sea and mou…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,190
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Show all Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle. The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastr…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,294
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Show all Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,413
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏝 LA CASALIA VIP - Elite project on the Mediterranean coast 🏝Perfection of life in luxury styleLA Casalia VIP is a new level of prestige, comfort and refined taste. Located in the picturesque Famagusta/Tatlisu area, this elite complex combines exquisite architecture, magnificent natural view…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Show all Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
HABITAT – the flagship project in the Esentepe area from the developer EvergreenHABITAT is a large-scale residential and infrastructure project located in the Tatlisu (Esentepe) district, in a picturesque area with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountain landscape. The tota…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,926
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Show all Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$287,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$190,614
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Show all Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$159,769
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Caesar Cliff is located in Esentepe, Kyrenia. The climate is typical of the Mediterranean, sea breezes, pine trees; the summer season is very mild, as is winter.26 km drive from Kyrenia, from the city center7 km drive to the golf course, the mostlarge46 km drive to Ercan Airport32 km drive t…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Show all Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
Finishing options Finished
Cozy villas on the coastThe new unique project of NorthernLAND is a charming complex of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast. Each villa offers a magnificent view of the sea, all objects are distinguished by exceptional architecture. This option will appeal to all who ch…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Show contacts
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,313
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
