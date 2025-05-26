Residential complex Bellapais Villas

Bellapais Villas - exclusive villas with panoramic sea views 🌊🏔️

About the Bellapais region 📍

Bellapais is one of the most prestigious and atmospheric suburbs of Kyrenia. This is a quiet and cozy village located on an elevation at the foot of the Kyrenia Mountains, from where truly luxurious panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea open.

The region is famous for the well-preserved Bellapais Abbey - an outstanding monument of Gothic architecture of the XII century, which gives the place a special historical charm.

Bellapais is appreciated by wealthy Cypriots and foreigners for:

quiet and private atmosphere 🌿

bustle

proximity to the city of Kyrenia with developed infrastructure

📌 The distance to the center of Kyrenia is only about 5 km, the road takes 7-10 minutes by car.

About the Bellapais Villas project 🏡

Bellapais Villas is a premium chamber project consisting of only 8 exclusive villas located in one of the best areas of Kyrenia.

🔹 0.3km to Bellapais Abbey

🔹 Panoramic sea view from each villa

🔹 Privacy, status and high investment potential

Types of villas ✨

A Type - Exclusive Duplex Villas (5 villas)

• Closed area: 435 m2

• Private infinity pool: 50 m2

• Plot: 700-1000 m2

• 🔧 In addition (optional):

sauna, indoor pool, cinema, etc. - 85 m2

B Type - Exclusive Duplex Villas (3 villas)

• Closed area: 295 m2

• Private infinity pool: 50 m2

• Plot: 720–900 m2

Infrastructure and facilities 🏊‍♂️

• Private infinity pool 50 m2 in each villa

• Spacious plots

• Maximum privacy

Investment Benefits of the Project 📈

• Expected increase in project cost – at least 25-30%

• High rental income

• Ability to resell at any time

• Management company (long-term lease)

Additional costs 💼

• Transformer fee - £5,000

• VAT 5%

• Contract registration fee

Bellapais Villas – the choice for those who appreciate 💎

✔ location

✔ panoramic

✔ privacy

✔ safe-investment

📩 Contact us to get plans, current prices and book a villa in one of the most beautiful places in North Cyprus.