  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Bellapais Villas

Residential complex Bellapais Villas

Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
VAT
BTC
13.8454449
ETH
725.6989627
USDT
1 150 820.1731187
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33250
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazafani

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Bellapais Villas - exclusive villas with panoramic sea views 🌊🏔️

About the Bellapais region 📍

Bellapais is one of the most prestigious and atmospheric suburbs of Kyrenia. This is a quiet and cozy village located on an elevation at the foot of the Kyrenia Mountains, from where truly luxurious panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea open.

The region is famous for the well-preserved Bellapais Abbey - an outstanding monument of Gothic architecture of the XII century, which gives the place a special historical charm.

Bellapais is appreciated by wealthy Cypriots and foreigners for:

  • quiet and private atmosphere 🌿

  • bustle

  • proximity to the city of Kyrenia with developed infrastructure

📌 The distance to the center of Kyrenia is only about 5 km, the road takes 7-10 minutes by car.

About the Bellapais Villas project 🏡

Bellapais Villas is a premium chamber project consisting of only 8 exclusive villas located in one of the best areas of Kyrenia.

🔹 0.3km to Bellapais Abbey
🔹 Panoramic sea view from each villa
🔹 Privacy, status and high investment potential

Types of villas ✨

A Type - Exclusive Duplex Villas (5 villas)

• Closed area: 435 m2
• Private infinity pool: 50 m2
• Plot: 700-1000 m2
• 🔧 In addition (optional):
sauna, indoor pool, cinema, etc. - 85 m2

B Type - Exclusive Duplex Villas (3 villas)

• Closed area: 295 m2
• Private infinity pool: 50 m2
• Plot: 720–900 m2

Infrastructure and facilities 🏊‍♂️

• Private infinity pool 50 m2 in each villa
• Spacious plots
• Maximum privacy

Investment Benefits of the Project 📈

• Expected increase in project cost – at least 25-30%
• High rental income
• Ability to resell at any time
• Management company (long-term lease)

Additional costs 💼

• Transformer fee - £5,000
• VAT 5%
• Contract registration fee

Bellapais Villas – the choice for those who appreciate 💎

✔ location
✔ panoramic
✔ privacy
✔ safe-investment

📩 Contact us to get plans, current prices and book a villa in one of the most beautiful places in North Cyprus.

Location on the map

Kazafani, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,113
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
Apartment building 7% Rental Guarantee for 2 years
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
from
$143,053
Residential complex D Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$167,695
You are viewing
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Show all Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$142,321
Finishing options Finished
Cozy 1+1 apartment of 63 m² with a glazed terrace of 12 m². The apartment is completely ready for occupancy, a full design package with furniture and appliances. A spacious living room with access to the terrace, a modern open-plan kitchen with a full set of dishes and appliances. A brigh…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,634
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$70,101
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! A furnished studio of 42 m2 with a balcony of 7 m2, 600 meters from the sandy beach "Long Beach" in the Royal Sun Residence complex. "Long Beach" is a successful investment and an opportunity to live…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications