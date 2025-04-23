Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,

Lagoon Verde — A Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele, Northern Cyprus

Lagoon Verde is a large-scale, conceptually refined development by renowned developer DND, located in the promising area of Otuken village, just minutes away from the popular Iskele region. Only a 7-minute drive from the Mariachi beach club, the project offers an ideal balance of privacy and convenience, with the charm of coastal living and proximity to essential infrastructure. The area is experiencing rapid growth, making it a compelling choice for both lifestyle buyers and investors.

Spanning over 43,000 sq.m of land, Lagoon Verde consists of 365 apartments of various layouts, ranging from studios to garden residences and penthouses with rooftop terraces. The project sets new standards in design and comfort, offering high-quality living solutions that cater to discerning clients.

The highlight of the development is the lagoon-style pool, a signature feature with 2,250 sq.m of water surface, complemented by a 3,250 sq.m island-style pool with year-round temperature control — creating a true resort atmosphere just steps from your home.

Key Highlights:

Property type: Apartments

Title deed: Exchange title

Delivery date: Q4 2028

Available layouts:

• Studios from 51.18 m²

• 1+1 Lofts from 87.05 m²

• 2+1 Garden Residences from 102.37 m²

• 2+1 Roof Residences from 149.4 m²

Technical Specifications:

Smart home systems

Central heating and cooling

Underfloor heating

Centralized internet and satellite systems

Central generator

On-site Amenities:

Heated lagoon and island-style pools

Fitness center

Water park

Children's playground

Mini-golf

Poolside bar and restaurant

Beauty salon, supermarket, and pharmacy

Farmers market

Open-air amphitheater

Every detail at Lagoon Verde is designed to create a luxurious, resort-like environment suited for both year-round living and investment purposes. Flexible installment plans are available. Resale is allowed after 50% of the payment has been completed.