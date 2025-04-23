Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,

Lagoon Verde — A Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Lagoon Verde is a large-scale, conceptually refined development by renowned developer DND, located in the promising area of Otuken village, just minutes away from the popular Iskele region. Only a 7-minute drive from the Mariachi beach club, the project offers an ideal balance of privacy and convenience, with the charm of coastal living and proximity to essential infrastructure. The area is experiencing rapid growth, making it a compelling choice for both lifestyle buyers and investors.
Spanning over 43,000 sq.m of land, Lagoon Verde consists of 365 apartments of various layouts, ranging from studios to garden residences and penthouses with rooftop terraces. The project sets new standards in design and comfort, offering high-quality living solutions that cater to discerning clients.
The highlight of the development is the lagoon-style pool, a signature feature with 2,250 sq.m of water surface, complemented by a 3,250 sq.m island-style pool with year-round temperature control — creating a true resort atmosphere just steps from your home.
Key Highlights:
Property type: Apartments
Title deed: Exchange title
Delivery date: Q4 2028
Available layouts:
• Studios from 51.18 m²
• 1+1 Lofts from 87.05 m²
• 2+1 Garden Residences from 102.37 m²
• 2+1 Roof Residences from 149.4 m²
Technical Specifications:
Smart home systems
Central heating and cooling
Underfloor heating
Centralized internet and satellite systems
Central generator
On-site Amenities:
Heated lagoon and island-style pools
Fitness center
Water park
Children's playground
Mini-golf
Poolside bar and restaurant
Beauty salon, supermarket, and pharmacy
Farmers market
Open-air amphitheater
Every detail at Lagoon Verde is designed to create a luxurious, resort-like environment suited for both year-round living and investment purposes. Flexible installment plans are available. Resale is allowed after 50% of the payment has been completed.