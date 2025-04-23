  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,

Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$112,959
13 1
13 1
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26079
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Lagoon Verde — A Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele, Northern Cyprus

Lagoon Verde is a large-scale, conceptually refined development by renowned developer DND, located in the promising area of Otuken village, just minutes away from the popular Iskele region. Only a 7-minute drive from the Mariachi beach club, the project offers an ideal balance of privacy and convenience, with the charm of coastal living and proximity to essential infrastructure. The area is experiencing rapid growth, making it a compelling choice for both lifestyle buyers and investors.

Spanning over 43,000 sq.m of land, Lagoon Verde consists of 365 apartments of various layouts, ranging from studios to garden residences and penthouses with rooftop terraces. The project sets new standards in design and comfort, offering high-quality living solutions that cater to discerning clients.

The highlight of the development is the lagoon-style pool, a signature feature with 2,250 sq.m of water surface, complemented by a 3,250 sq.m island-style pool with year-round temperature control — creating a true resort atmosphere just steps from your home.

Key Highlights:

  • Property type: Apartments

  • Title deed: Exchange title

  • Delivery date: Q4 2028

  • Available layouts:
    • Studios from 51.18 m²
    • 1+1 Lofts from 87.05 m²
    • 2+1 Garden Residences from 102.37 m²
    • 2+1 Roof Residences from 149.4 m²

Technical Specifications:

  • Smart home systems

  • Central heating and cooling

  • Underfloor heating

  • Centralized internet and satellite systems

  • Central generator

On-site Amenities:

  • Heated lagoon and island-style pools

  • Fitness center

  • Water park

  • Children's playground

  • Mini-golf

  • Poolside bar and restaurant

  • Beauty salon, supermarket, and pharmacy

  • Farmers market

  • Open-air amphitheater

Every detail at Lagoon Verde is designed to create a luxurious, resort-like environment suited for both year-round living and investment purposes. Flexible installment plans are available. Resale is allowed after 50% of the payment has been completed.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.2 – 87.1
Price per m², USD 1,752 – 2,207
Apartment price, USD 112,959 – 152,508
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 149.4
Price per m², USD 1,398
Apartment price, USD 208,831

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,

