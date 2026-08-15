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Сommercial properties in Northern Cyprus

;
Girne Belediyesi
5
Kyrenia
5
Iskele Belediyesi
4
Trikomo
4
16 properties total found
Commercial property 22 000 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 22 000 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 000 m²
Floor 2/2
Planning and pricing Studios (46 m2) - Balcony 8 m2 - from £100,000 1+1 Ground (66 m…
Price on request
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Office 50 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 50 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Offices in a High-Visibility Location in Girne, North Cyprus Located in Girne, Kara…
$189,114
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Office 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$182,299
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Restaurant 400 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Restaurant 400 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Shop for Sale at Girne Old Port, North Cyprus Located in North Cyprus, Girne Old Po…
$4,73M
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Shop 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Shops in a Busy Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the developed city of Cyprus, is a modern …
$304,674
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Shop 150 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 150 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$392,384
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 140 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 140 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/28
Hotel Rooms Near the Famous Beaches in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coast of t…
$391,230
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Commercial property in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
An offer for investors! Become a co-owner of a five-star hotel in North Cyprus!Rental income…
$13,440
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Shop 76 m² in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Shop 76 m²
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Newly built Shops near the University and Arterial Road in Guzelyurt Kalkanli These shops in…
$126,586
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Hotel 150 000 m² in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Hotel 150 000 m²
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 600
Area 150 000 m²
Dear Respected Investors and Esteemed Potential Clients, We are honored to present an exc…
$90,00M
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Office 90 m² in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 90 m²
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/3
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Office - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal…
$204,005
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Aventus Residency in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Aventus Residency
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Just 750 meters from the Mediterranean in Iskele, Aventus Residence offers spacious apartmen…
Price on request
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Hotel 150 000 m² in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Hotel 150 000 m²
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 600
Area 150 000 m²
Dear Respected Investors and Esteemed Potential Clients, We are honored to present an exc…
$90,00M
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Commercial property in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Selling of real estate with a view of the Mediterranean Sea in Cyprus The Ozyalcin 191-192…
$95,436
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Office 133 m² in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 133 m²
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 3/3
Property Summary - A Third floor Office. - Extending to approximately 122 sq. m. interna…
$278,333
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Commercial property 233 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 233 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
3+1 Duplex, Net area: 128 m², Total Usage: 233 m² Balcony: 12 m² Roof Terrace: 85 m²…
Price on request
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Property types in Northern Cyprus

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