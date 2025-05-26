Residential complex Elite Park Villas

Elite Park Villas is an exclusive boutique complex of premium villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Kyrenia (Girne). Designed for those who value privacy, comfort, and high-end living, the project also offers strong investment potential 💼✨

Only 5 detached villas are built on a 3,124 m² plot — ensuring maximum exclusivity.

📍 Location

The complex is situated in Kyrenia (Girne):

600 m from the beach 🌊

300 m from the American University (GAU) 🎓

2.5 km from the city center

30 km from Ercan Airport ✈️

A perfect balance between central convenience and peaceful surroundings.

🏡 The Villas

Each villa offers:

4+1 layout

Total area: 304 m²

2 floors

Private swimming pool 🏊‍♂️

2 private parking spaces 🚗🚗

Private garden ranging from 196 to 282 m²

Well-designed interior layout includes:

Spacious living room combined with kitchen — 96 m²

Terrace 1 — 26 m²

Terrace 2 — 47 m²

3 separate bedrooms

Master bedroom (27.7 m²) with private jacuzzi 🛁

3 bathrooms

Walk-in wardrobe

Flexible free-plan area (office, gym, hobby room)

✨ Finishing & Features

Villas are delivered fully finished and include:

Equipped bathrooms

Kitchen cabinetry

3 household appliances

Air conditioning in every room

Underfloor heating

Fireplace 🔥

CCTV system

Video intercom

Aluminium window frames with glass façade

High-quality construction materials

Every detail is designed to ensure comfort, safety, and modern aesthetics.

🏋️‍♂️ On-Site Facilities

Fitness center

Children’s playground 👶

Elite Park Villas combines the privacy of a standalone home with contemporary design and a prime Kyrenia location — making it an excellent choice for both living and long-term investment 🌟