  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Elite Park Villas

Residential complex Elite Park Villas

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,37M
VAT
22
ID: 33321
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Elite Park Villas is an exclusive boutique complex of premium villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Kyrenia (Girne). Designed for those who value privacy, comfort, and high-end living, the project also offers strong investment potential 💼✨

Only 5 detached villas are built on a 3,124 m² plot — ensuring maximum exclusivity.

 

📍 Location

The complex is situated in Kyrenia (Girne):

  • 600 m from the beach 🌊

  • 300 m from the American University (GAU) 🎓

  • 2.5 km from the city center

  • 30 km from Ercan Airport ✈️

A perfect balance between central convenience and peaceful surroundings.

 

🏡 The Villas

Each villa offers:

  • 4+1 layout

  • Total area: 304 m²

  • 2 floors

  • Private swimming pool 🏊‍♂️

  • 2 private parking spaces 🚗🚗

  • Private garden ranging from 196 to 282 m²

 

Well-designed interior layout includes:

  • Spacious living room combined with kitchen — 96 m²

  • Terrace 1 — 26 m²

  • Terrace 2 — 47 m²

  • 3 separate bedrooms

  • Master bedroom (27.7 m²) with private jacuzzi 🛁

  • 3 bathrooms

  • Walk-in wardrobe

  • Flexible free-plan area (office, gym, hobby room)

 

✨ Finishing & Features

Villas are delivered fully finished and include:

  • Equipped bathrooms

  • Kitchen cabinetry

  • 3 household appliances

  • Air conditioning in every room

  • Underfloor heating

  • Fireplace 🔥

  • CCTV system

  • Video intercom

  • Aluminium window frames with glass façade

  • High-quality construction materials

Every detail is designed to ensure comfort, safety, and modern aesthetics.

 

🏋️‍♂️ On-Site Facilities

  • Fitness center

  • Children’s playground 👶

 

Elite Park Villas combines the privacy of a standalone home with contemporary design and a prime Kyrenia location — making it an excellent choice for both living and long-term investment 🌟

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,37M
VAT
