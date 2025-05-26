Residential complex Elite Park Villas

Elite Park Villas is an exclusive boutique complex of premium villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Kyrenia (Girne). Designed for those who value privacy, comfort, and high-end living, the project also offers strong investment potential 💼✨
Only 5 detached villas are built on a 3,124 m² plot — ensuring maximum exclusivity.
📍 Location
The complex is situated in Kyrenia (Girne):
600 m from the beach 🌊
300 m from the American University (GAU) 🎓
2.5 km from the city center
30 km from Ercan Airport ✈️
A perfect balance between central convenience and peaceful surroundings.
🏡 The Villas
Each villa offers:
4+1 layout
Total area: 304 m²
2 floors
Private swimming pool 🏊♂️
2 private parking spaces 🚗🚗
Private garden ranging from 196 to 282 m²
Well-designed interior layout includes:
Spacious living room combined with kitchen — 96 m²
Terrace 1 — 26 m²
Terrace 2 — 47 m²
3 separate bedrooms
Master bedroom (27.7 m²) with private jacuzzi 🛁
3 bathrooms
Walk-in wardrobe
Flexible free-plan area (office, gym, hobby room)
✨ Finishing & Features
Villas are delivered fully finished and include:
Equipped bathrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
3 household appliances
Air conditioning in every room
Underfloor heating
Fireplace 🔥
CCTV system
Video intercom
Aluminium window frames with glass façade
High-quality construction materials
Every detail is designed to ensure comfort, safety, and modern aesthetics.
🏋️♂️ On-Site Facilities
Fitness center
Children’s playground 👶
Elite Park Villas combines the privacy of a standalone home with contemporary design and a prime Kyrenia location — making it an excellent choice for both living and long-term investment 🌟