Residential complex The Blue

The Blue | Luxury Living in Tatlısu 🌊

Location: Tatlısu

The Blue is a premium residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus. It reflects a modern architectural vision focused on elegance, open space, and panoramic sea views.

The project combines contemporary design with full lifestyle infrastructure and professional property management.

---

🏡 Property Types

• Garden lofts with private garden access

• Penthouses with spacious rooftop terraces

Each unit is designed to maximize sea views and privacy.

---

🌴 Infrastructure

🏋️ Gym

🏊 Outdoor swimming pool

🏊 Indoor swimming pool

🛋 Lounge area

🎾 Tennis court

🧖 Spa

🧖 Sauna

🛒 Market

👶 Children’s playground

🚗 Car rental service

🏢 Apartment rental service

⚡ Generator

Everything you need for comfortable living is within the complex.

---

📲 Smart Property Management

A dedicated mobile application allows residents to:

• monitor property information

• access services

• communicate with management

---

🛠 Maintenance & Services

The complex provides:

• garden maintenance

• technical support

• annual building maintenance

• pool servicing

• lighting and landscaping

A professional management team ensures the property retains its original quality for years.

---

💼 Rental Management

Services include:

• tenant sourcing

• rent collection

• utility bill management

• cleaning after checkout

• technical maintenance

• regular owner reports

---

🤝 After-Sales Support

Owners receive assistance with:

• tax registration

• utility meter setup

• furniture purchases

• interior design

Even years after purchase, you can contact your personal assistant for support.

---

The Blue is more than a residence.

It is a fully managed Mediterranean lifestyle experience. 🌊✨