Residential complex The Blue

The Blue | Luxury Living in Tatlısu 🌊
Location: Tatlısu
The Blue is a premium residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus. It reflects a modern architectural vision focused on elegance, open space, and panoramic sea views.
The project combines contemporary design with full lifestyle infrastructure and professional property management.
---
🏡 Property Types
• Garden lofts with private garden access
• Penthouses with spacious rooftop terraces
Each unit is designed to maximize sea views and privacy.
---
🌴 Infrastructure
🏋️ Gym
🏊 Outdoor swimming pool
🏊 Indoor swimming pool
🛋 Lounge area
🎾 Tennis court
🧖 Spa
🧖 Sauna
🛒 Market
👶 Children’s playground
🚗 Car rental service
🏢 Apartment rental service
⚡ Generator
Everything you need for comfortable living is within the complex.
---
📲 Smart Property Management
A dedicated mobile application allows residents to:
• monitor property information
• access services
• communicate with management
---
🛠 Maintenance & Services
The complex provides:
• garden maintenance
• technical support
• annual building maintenance
• pool servicing
• lighting and landscaping
A professional management team ensures the property retains its original quality for years.
---
💼 Rental Management
Services include:
• tenant sourcing
• rent collection
• utility bill management
• cleaning after checkout
• technical maintenance
• regular owner reports
---
🤝 After-Sales Support
Owners receive assistance with:
• tax registration
• utility meter setup
• furniture purchases
• interior design
Even years after purchase, you can contact your personal assistant for support.
---
The Blue is more than a residence.
It is a fully managed Mediterranean lifestyle experience. 🌊✨