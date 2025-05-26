  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex The Blue

Residential complex The Blue

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,597
VAT
BTC
2.0292135
ETH
106.3597577
USDT
168 666.2942622
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
31
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33976
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Blue | Luxury Living in Tatlısu 🌊

Location: Tatlısu

The Blue is a premium residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus. It reflects a modern architectural vision focused on elegance, open space, and panoramic sea views.

The project combines contemporary design with full lifestyle infrastructure and professional property management.

---

🏡 Property Types

• Garden lofts with private garden access
• Penthouses with spacious rooftop terraces

Each unit is designed to maximize sea views and privacy.

---

🌴 Infrastructure

🏋️ Gym
🏊 Outdoor swimming pool
🏊 Indoor swimming pool
🛋 Lounge area
🎾 Tennis court
🧖 Spa
🧖 Sauna
🛒 Market
👶 Children’s playground
🚗 Car rental service
🏢 Apartment rental service
⚡ Generator

Everything you need for comfortable living is within the complex.

---

📲 Smart Property Management

A dedicated mobile application allows residents to:
• monitor property information
• access services
• communicate with management

---

🛠 Maintenance & Services

The complex provides:
• garden maintenance
• technical support
• annual building maintenance
• pool servicing
• lighting and landscaping

A professional management team ensures the property retains its original quality for years.

---

💼 Rental Management

Services include:
• tenant sourcing
• rent collection
• utility bill management
• cleaning after checkout
• technical maintenance
• regular owner reports

---

🤝 After-Sales Support

Owners receive assistance with:
• tax registration
• utility meter setup
• furniture purchases
• interior design

Even years after purchase, you can contact your personal assistant for support.

---

The Blue is more than a residence.
It is a fully managed Mediterranean lifestyle experience. 🌊✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 88.0
Price per m², USD 1,939
Apartment price, USD 170,560

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter MEDITERRA BAY
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$237,096
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
Residential complex TERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,115
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$253,244
Residential complex ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,958
You are viewing
Residential complex The Blue
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,597
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Show all Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,775
Finishing options Finished
PLACE WHERE DREAMS BECOME REALITY Arcadia, located in Iskele Boğaz, is a vibrant residential complex featuring 300 modern units, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom dublex and two-bedroom dublex. Each unit is designed for comfort and luxury, ideal for residents and inve…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$240,642
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications