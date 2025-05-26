Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.

  1. Realting.com
  Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$95,714
BTC
1.1385024
ETH
59.6737797
USDT
94 631.2355096
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 27498
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Furnished studio (0+1) 44 m2 with a balcony with a direct sea view.

A gated residential complex with all amenities, located 200 meters from the sea in the Boaz area, 10 km from the city of Famagusta, next to the complex is the Lemar store, 7 km from the village is the tourist center of Bafra with its famous five-star hotels Noah's Ark Deluxe, Limak, Concorde, Kaya Artemis.

Furniture and equipment are included in the price!

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Children's playground
  • Cafe
  • Fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • Massage room
  • Sauna
  • Supermarket
  • Park areas

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

