Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Furnished studio (0+1) 44 m2 with a balcony with a direct sea view.

A gated residential complex with all amenities, located 200 meters from the sea in the Boaz area, 10 km from the city of Famagusta, next to the complex is the Lemar store, 7 km from the village is the tourist center of Bafra with its famous five-star hotels Noah's Ark Deluxe, Limak, Concorde, Kaya Artemis.

Furniture and equipment are included in the price!

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Children's pool

Children's playground

Cafe

Fitness center

Tennis court

Basketball court

Massage room

Sauna

Supermarket

Park areas

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!