Residential complex Natulux

Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$287,094
BTC
3.4149235
ETH
178.9907397
USDT
283 845.1818932
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 32606
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kalogreia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2027
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finished
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    2
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus

