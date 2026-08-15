Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

;
Girne Belediyesi
10
Kyrenia
8
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
Iskele Belediyesi
5
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
29 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern townhouse with Turkish title in Orchid Kyrenia, Bellapais is the perfect home for a c…
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Special Design in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Iskele Iskele is a …
$466,132
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses with Sea Views in Girne Bahçeli Located on the northern coast of the Mediterranea…
$798,616
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Houses 100 m from the Sea in Girne Girne, one of the most preferred residentia…
$269,987
Leave a request
Townhouse in Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Northern Cyprus
Area 10 m²
Продается красивый фт+2 = пентхаус 65м2 + террас 6м2 + террас на кр 35е 35м2, с двумя санузл…
$296,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$132,441
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse in Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Northern Cyprus
Area 170 m²
ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНЫЙ С С 3 СПАЛЬНЯМИ С ПАНОРАМНЫМ НА МОРЕ И ГОРЫ — БЕЛЛАПАИС, СЕВЕРНЫЙ КИПР 💎 Роскош…
$390,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Houses for Sale Near the Beach in Karaoğlanoğlu Girne These houses are located in the…
$609,349
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Houses for Sale Near the Beach in Karaoğlanoğlu Girne These houses are located in the…
$541,259
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern townhouse with Turkish title in Orchid Kyrenia, Bellapais — an ideal home for a comfo…
$393,096
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse 2+1 with installments up to 3 years!To your attention we offer a townhouse in an e…
$317,948
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Investment Houses in a Project with Pool Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a famou…
$223,889
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in the picturesque area of the TRNC. Keys in December 2025. 2 bedrooms 3 bathrooms…
$311,618
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Beautiful townhouse with two bedrooms and three modern bathrooms, located in the picturesque…
$296,738
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Cozy Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse Near Long Beach 🌴🏖 A comfortable two-storey 2+1 townhouse i…
$218,853
VAT
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New Ready Unique Project Perfectly located just 300 meters from the sea and a cozy municipa…
$233,523
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$310,445
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Houses 100 m from the Sea in Girne Girne, one of the most preferred residentia…
$338,305
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive offer - Townhouse 2+1 in three floors with front garden and roof terraceThe object…
$262,900
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Loft 1+1Description:A unique loft with an area of 60 m2 with a balcony (6 m2) for breakfast …
$209,065
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
ПЕНТХАУС 2+1 В УНИКАЛЬНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ От 137.500 £ Эксклюзивный комплекс на первой ли…
$136,826
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Object 161Urgent ‼️ SaleReady Townhouse3+1 / 3 storey¶Rental income of 1,200 €month.¶? £220,…
$279,059
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
$291,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom townthouse in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsancak in the Kyrenia area (15 minute…
$319,955
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsancak in the Kyrenia area (15 minute…
$319,955
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
$425,420
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
$273,758
Leave a request

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go