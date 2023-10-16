Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
4
Famagusta
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Stylish Houses 300 m from the Sea in Lapta, North Cyprus Girne has been the most popular cit…
€157,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on three floors ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. On th…
€365,981
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Private complex of luxury apartments and villas with a unique concept in the most picturesqu…
€156,500
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Bogaz district. The project is …
€175,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€307,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€261,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusively Located Home within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne North Cyprus Home is lo…
€203,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Cozy, quiet complex. Nearby there is all the infrastructure that is necessary for life and r…
€223,496
Townhouse with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
€187,222
Townhouse in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
€350,000
Townhouse in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
€390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
€260,165
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
€404,298
3 room townhouse in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
€304,069
3 room townhouse in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
€304,069
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ПЕНТХАУС 2+1 В УНИКАЛЬНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ От 137.500 £ Эксклюзивный комплекс на первой ли…
€137,500

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir