Residential complex La Isla Villas

La Isla Villas — harmony of nature and modern living near Long Beach 🌿🌊

La Isla Villas is a modern residential development created with the philosophy “A Clean Breath to the Future”, combining the joy of island living, natural harmony, and contemporary comfort.

The project is located in the attractive Long Beach area of Iskele, bringing together nature, space, and well-developed infrastructure.

📍 700 meters from the famous sandy Long Beach

🌳 400 meters from Long Beach Forest

The complex is conveniently located south of the Famagusta–Karpaz main road, providing easy access to the surrounding region.

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🌿 Eco-friendly concept

La Isla Villas is designed as a sustainable and environmentally conscious project.

Key highlights include:

🌱 more than 50% of the territory dedicated to green spaces

🌳 extensive landscaping and natural environment

🔋 renewable energy sources used in common areas

♻ environmentally friendly construction materials

The project follows a horizontal architectural concept, avoiding high-rise buildings and preserving openness and privacy.

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🏡 Project concept

La Isla Villas consists of 211 residential units, designed as a modern community where residents can enjoy peaceful living.

The concept recreates the feeling of a safe neighborhood, where children can play freely and residents can enjoy a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle.

Property types include:

• 2+1 poolside loft duplex apartments

• 3+1 garden apartments

• 3+1, 4+1 and 5+1 detached villas

Many residences feature:

🌿 private gardens

🏊 private or shared pools

☀ spacious terraces

The architecture blends modern design, exposed concrete and natural wood, creating a contemporary Mediterranean aesthetic.

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🌴 Amenities

The complex offers a wide range of facilities for comfortable living:

🏊 swimming pools and kids pool

🏋️ gym

🧖 spa center

⚽ football field

🏀 basketball court

🏐 volleyball court

🎾 tennis court

👶 kids club and playgrounds

🌿 botanical garden

🐾 pet park

🔥 BBQ areas

🚴 walking and cycling paths

There are also commercial facilities within the complex:

🛒 supermarket

💊 pharmacy

🥐 patisserie

🍽 restaurant

☕ cafe

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🔐 Technical features

🛡 24/7 security

🚗 parking areas

📡 central satellite system

🌐 internet infrastructure

📹 video intercom

🚨 fire detection system

🔋 generator

❄ air conditioning infrastructure

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La Isla Villas creates a lifestyle where nature, modern architecture, and Mediterranean living come together in perfect harmony ☀️🌊