Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2

Just steps away from golden sands, balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs, makes North Cyprus your dream home.
Larnaca Airport 79 km
Nicosia 65 km
Ayia Napa 45 km
Ercan Airport 55 km
Famagusta 10 km
The entire project covers more than 51,500 m2
Delight in a world where dreams come true. Where families flourish and hearts unite – a perfect place to call home.
Nestled within the esteemed ELYSIUM 2, it beckons you to a life of abundance, where every moment is enriched with luxury and comfort. Life here is beyond the ordinary, offering a world of its own, brimming with top-notch amenities and captivating attractions.
The ELYSIUM 2 offers different flat types in two-storey apartment blocks:
Every residence at ELYSIUM 2 is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.
Amenities
ELYSIUM 2 has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living
Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools
Sauna
Turkish Bath
Gym
Cafe/Restaurant
Kid’s playground
Tennis Court
Volleyball pitch
Reception
BBQ area
Payment plan
As project is under construction, a flexible payment option is available:
40% down payment
30% interest-free installments for 9 months until key handover
30% interest-free installments for 12 months after key handover