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  4. Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2

Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,904
VAT
from
$2,150/m²
;
15 1
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ID: 36530
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Spathariko

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Just steps away from golden sands, balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs, makes North Cyprus your dream home.

Larnaca Airport 79 km

Nicosia 65 km

Ayia Napa 45 km

Ercan Airport 55 km

Famagusta 10 km

 

The entire project covers more than 51,500 m2

Delight in a world where dreams come true. Where families flourish and hearts unite – a perfect place to call home.

Nestled within the esteemed ELYSIUM 2, it beckons you to a life of abundance, where every moment is enriched with luxury and comfort. Life here is beyond the ordinary, offering a world of its own, brimming with top-notch amenities and captivating attractions.
 

The ELYSIUM 2 offers different flat types in two-storey apartment blocks:

  • Studio flat 
  • One bedroom flat
  • Two bedrooms flat

Every residence at ELYSIUM 2 is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.

Amenities

ELYSIUM 2 has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living

Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools
Sauna
Turkish Bath
Gym
Cafe/Restaurant
Kid’s playground
Tennis Court
Volleyball pitch
Reception
BBQ area
 

Payment plan

As project is under construction, a flexible payment option is available:

40% down payment 
30% interest-free installments for 9 months until key handover
30% interest-free installments for 12 months after key handover

 

Location on the map

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2

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Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,904
VAT
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
150.0
226,992
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
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