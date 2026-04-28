Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2

Just steps away from golden sands, balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs, makes North Cyprus your dream home.

Larnaca Airport 79 km

Nicosia 65 km

Ayia Napa 45 km

Ercan Airport 55 km

Famagusta 10 km





The entire project covers more than 51,500 m2

Delight in a world where dreams come true. Where families flourish and hearts unite – a perfect place to call home.

Nestled within the esteemed ELYSIUM 2, it beckons you to a life of abundance, where every moment is enriched with luxury and comfort. Life here is beyond the ordinary, offering a world of its own, brimming with top-notch amenities and captivating attractions.



The ELYSIUM 2 offers different flat types in two-storey apartment blocks:

Studio flat

One bedroom flat

Two bedrooms flat

Every residence at ELYSIUM 2 is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.

Amenities

ELYSIUM 2 has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living

Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools

Sauna

Turkish Bath

Gym

Cafe/Restaurant

Kid’s playground

Tennis Court

Volleyball pitch

Reception

BBQ area



Payment plan

As project is under construction, a flexible payment option is available:

40% down payment

30% interest-free installments for 9 months until key handover

30% interest-free installments for 12 months after key handover