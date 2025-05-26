  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$367,452
VAT
BTC
4.3707671
ETH
229.0905895
USDT
363 293.9902812
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
ID: 33299
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌲 Pine Hill Residence — Panoramic Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus

Pine Hill Residence is an exclusive boutique development offering peace, privacy, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Nestled on an elevated plot in Esentepe, surrounded by mountains and nature, the project provides a refined lifestyle just minutes away from the coast.

The development consists of 14 apartments and 3 luxury villas, designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and architecture.

 

📍 Location

  • Esentepe, Northern Cyprus (TRNC)

  • Elevated position with panoramic sea views 🌅

  • Approximately 2 km to the beach

  • Minutes away from Korineum 18-hole Golf Course

  • Quiet, natural surroundings

 

🏗 Project Overview

  • Total units: 17

    • 14 apartments (2+1 and 3+1)

    • 3 villas (2+1 and 3+1)

  • 6 different layout options

  • Designed by an in-house architect

  • Boutique concept with high privacy

 

🏠 Property Types & Sizes

  • Apartments: 75 m² and 115 m²

  • Villas: 120 m²

  • Loft garden apartments

  • Loft penthouses with private rooftop terraces

  • Spacious 2- and 3-bedroom units

  • Villas with private infinity pools 🏊‍♂️

 

🌿 On-site Facilities

  • Communal swimming pool

  • Mediterranean-style landscaped gardens 🌴

  • Calm and private environment

  • Beaches just minutes away by car

 

🛋 Included Features

  • Underfloor heating in all bathrooms

  • Kitchen units (appliances not included)

  • Fully equipped bathrooms with rain showers 🚿

  • Wall-mounted WC

  • Built-in wardrobes

  • Granite kitchen worktops and stainless-steel sinks

  • High ceilings for a spacious feel

  • Jacuzzi infrastructure on penthouse rooftops

  • Roof terraces equipped with:

    • BBQ area

    • Power sockets

    • Shower

 

Optional Extras

  • Furniture packages

  • White goods

  • Air conditioning systems

 

💎 Why Pine Hill Residence

  • Stunning sea and mountain views

  • Limited number of residences

  • Harmony of nature and modern design

  • Ideal for residential living, holidays, or investment

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

