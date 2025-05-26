Residential complex Pine Hill Residence

🌲 Pine Hill Residence — Panoramic Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus

Pine Hill Residence is an exclusive boutique development offering peace, privacy, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Nestled on an elevated plot in Esentepe, surrounded by mountains and nature, the project provides a refined lifestyle just minutes away from the coast.

The development consists of 14 apartments and 3 luxury villas, designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and architecture.

📍 Location

Esentepe , Northern Cyprus (TRNC)

Elevated position with panoramic sea views 🌅

Approximately 2 km to the beach

Minutes away from Korineum 18-hole Golf Course ⛳

Quiet, natural surroundings

🏗 Project Overview

Total units: 17 14 apartments (2+1 and 3+1) 3 villas (2+1 and 3+1)

6 different layout options

Designed by an in-house architect

Boutique concept with high privacy

🏠 Property Types & Sizes

Apartments: 75 m² and 115 m²

Villas: 120 m²

Loft garden apartments

Loft penthouses with private rooftop terraces

Spacious 2- and 3-bedroom units

Villas with private infinity pools 🏊‍♂️

🌿 On-site Facilities

Communal swimming pool

Mediterranean-style landscaped gardens 🌴

Calm and private environment

Beaches just minutes away by car

🛋 Included Features

Underfloor heating in all bathrooms

Kitchen units (appliances not included)

Fully equipped bathrooms with rain showers 🚿

Wall-mounted WC

Built-in wardrobes

Granite kitchen worktops and stainless-steel sinks

High ceilings for a spacious feel

Jacuzzi infrastructure on penthouse rooftops

Roof terraces equipped with: BBQ area Power sockets Shower



➕ Optional Extras

Furniture packages

White goods

Air conditioning systems

💎 Why Pine Hill Residence