Residential complex Pine Hill Residence

🌲 Pine Hill Residence — Panoramic Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus
Pine Hill Residence is an exclusive boutique development offering peace, privacy, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Nestled on an elevated plot in Esentepe, surrounded by mountains and nature, the project provides a refined lifestyle just minutes away from the coast.
The development consists of 14 apartments and 3 luxury villas, designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and architecture.
📍 Location
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus (TRNC)
Elevated position with panoramic sea views 🌅
Approximately 2 km to the beach
Minutes away from Korineum 18-hole Golf Course ⛳
Quiet, natural surroundings
🏗 Project Overview
Total units: 17
14 apartments (2+1 and 3+1)
3 villas (2+1 and 3+1)
6 different layout options
Designed by an in-house architect
Boutique concept with high privacy
🏠 Property Types & Sizes
Apartments: 75 m² and 115 m²
Villas: 120 m²
Loft garden apartments
Loft penthouses with private rooftop terraces
Spacious 2- and 3-bedroom units
Villas with private infinity pools 🏊♂️
🌿 On-site Facilities
Communal swimming pool
Mediterranean-style landscaped gardens 🌴
Calm and private environment
Beaches just minutes away by car
🛋 Included Features
Underfloor heating in all bathrooms
Kitchen units (appliances not included)
Fully equipped bathrooms with rain showers 🚿
Wall-mounted WC
Built-in wardrobes
Granite kitchen worktops and stainless-steel sinks
High ceilings for a spacious feel
Jacuzzi infrastructure on penthouse rooftops
Roof terraces equipped with:
BBQ area
Power sockets
Shower
➕ Optional Extras
Furniture packages
White goods
Air conditioning systems
💎 Why Pine Hill Residence
Stunning sea and mountain views
Limited number of residences
Harmony of nature and modern design
Ideal for residential living, holidays, or investment