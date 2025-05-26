  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Lagoon Verde

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,135
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
ID: 28030
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Spathariko

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Lagoon Verde Residences & Resort is more than just a place to live; it's an invitation to experience the tranquility and beauty of North Cyprus. Come and discover your own piece of paradise! 🏝️

The giant lagoon pool at Lagoon Verde exemplifies their dedication to innovation, exceptional design, and customer satisfaction. At Lagoon Verde, you will find the perfect harmony of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty.

Lagoon Verde Residences & Resort enjoys a strategic location in the Otuken village, adjacent to the popular Iskele region of North Cyprus, surrounded  by a flourishing community of prestigious projects and essential amenities. This area is experiencing a surge  in development, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a blend of tranquility and convenience. 

Nearby Amenities and Attractions:

  • Mariachi Beach Club: Unwind  by the sea with complimentary access for the project homeowners, sip tropical cocktails and soak up the Mediterranean sun. 
  • Unimar Supermarket: A well-stocked supermarket catering to your daily needs. 
  • China Bazaar: Discover unique treasures and souvenirs at this vibrant bazaar. 
  • Merit Royal Garden Hotel & Casino. 
  • Grand Sapphire Hotel & Casino. 
  • Pera Mackenzie. 
  • Iskele Lunapark. 
  • The Arkin Hotel & Casino. 
  • Mackenzi Bay Restaurant. 
  • Ercan Airport: 45 minutes to drive to Otuken. 

Inside the project:

  • Fitness Center,
  • Play Ground,
  • Beauty Center,
  • Supermarket - Pharmacy,
  • Pool Bar & Restaurant,
  • Aquapark - Amphitheater

In the Lagoon Verde project you can own:

  • Studio Residence,
  • 1+1 Lof Residence,
  • 2+1 Roof Residence,
  • 2+1 Garden Residence. 

Location on the map

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus

