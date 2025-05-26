Villa RICHMOND PARK

THE NEW HEART OF YENIBOGAZICI

The Richmond park project is a Luxury Boutique Collection of Villas with an ethos of privacy and exclusivity. Designed in the Mediterranean Villa

style, no one villa overlooks another. Located in Yenibogazici area /Famagusta in 1000 m away from sandy beaches, these villas ensure great

views, with open, airy spaces and will be fitted with top-of-the-line accoutrements for your comfort.

Richmond Park project is located in Yeni Bogazici Area with a short walking distance from Yeni Bogazici Sandy beaches, just 3 minutes from The Historical Salamis Ancient City and 5 minutes to Famagusta city. It is an ideal location for those who want to have all services at hand and, at the same time, enjoy privacy and tranquility. There are three different types of villa and a total of 10 units of Luxury villa consisting of 4 and 3 bedrooms. And one block of double story apartments comprises of 6 units of luxury 1+1 and 2+1 flats.