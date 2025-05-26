  1. Realting.com
Villa RICHMOND PARK

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$830,158
;
24
ID: 26706
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

THE NEW HEART OF YENIBOGAZICI

The Richmond park project is a Luxury Boutique Collection of Villas with an ethos of privacy and exclusivity. Designed in the Mediterranean Villa
style, no one villa overlooks another. Located in Yenibogazici area /Famagusta in 1000 m away from sandy beaches, these villas ensure great
views, with open, airy spaces and will be fitted with top-of-the-line accoutrements for your comfort.

Richmond Park project is located in Yeni Bogazici Area with a short walking distance from Yeni Bogazici Sandy beaches, just 3 minutes from The Historical Salamis Ancient City and 5 minutes to Famagusta city. It is an ideal location for those who want to have all services at hand and, at the same time, enjoy privacy and tranquility. There are three different types of villa and a total of 10 units of Luxury villa consisting of 4 and 3 bedrooms. And one block of double story apartments comprises of 6 units of luxury 1+1 and 2+1 flats.

 

 

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

