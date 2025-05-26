Residential complex Coastal Heaven

Located on the prime coast of Lefke, surrounded by the tranquility of lush greenery, Coastal Heaven combines the sparkle of the sea with modern and unique architecture. With its beachfront location, breathtaking views, and diverse apartment options, this prestigious project offers a paradise-like lifestyle.

The project is located in a picturesque area, within walking distance from the sea, but away from the noise and bustle of the city. It's also close located to the city, shopping centers and historical attractions.

The Coastal Heaven project will have a shopping complex in which world-famous brands will be presented.