  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Coastal Heaven

Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$106,923
BTC
1.2718303
ETH
66.6620635
USDT
105 713.3210407
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
ID: 27431
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Town
    Lefka

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Located on the prime coast of Lefke, surrounded by the tranquility of lush greenery, Coastal Heaven combines the sparkle of the sea with modern and unique architecture. With its beachfront location, breathtaking views, and diverse apartment options, this prestigious project offers a paradise-like lifestyle.

The project is located in a picturesque area, within walking distance from the sea, but away from the noise and bustle of the city. It's also close located to the city, shopping centers and historical attractions. 

The Coastal Heaven project will have a shopping complex in which world-famous brands will be presented.

 

Location on the map

Lefka, Northern Cyprus

