Residential complex Courtyard Platinum

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,378
8
ID: 32608
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

