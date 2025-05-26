Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex.

Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta.

In this project, everything was done for your comfort. The complex has a communal swimming pool, park areas, recreation areas, a restaurant, a cafe, a shop, children's entertainment, a medical center, etc.

Main features:

Spacious living room

Fully equipped bathroom

Kitchen with built-in wardrobes

Bedroom with built-in wardrobe

Electric water heater

Double glazing

Ceramic tiles on the floor and in the bathrooms

Separate car parking

Landscaping

Communal indoor and outdoor swimming pool

Children's playground

Fitness center

Restaurant

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!