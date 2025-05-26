  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,792
7
ID: 27521
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex.

Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta.

In this project, everything was done for your comfort. The complex has a communal swimming pool, park areas, recreation areas, a restaurant, a cafe, a shop, children's entertainment, a medical center, etc.

Main features:

  • Spacious living room
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • Kitchen with built-in wardrobes
  • Bedroom with built-in wardrobe
  • Electric water heater
  • Double glazing
  • Ceramic tiles on the floor and in the bathrooms
  • Separate car parking
  • Landscaping
  • Communal indoor and outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's playground
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurant

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
