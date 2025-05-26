Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex.
Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta.
In this project, everything was done for your comfort. The complex has a communal swimming pool, park areas, recreation areas, a restaurant, a cafe, a shop, children's entertainment, a medical center, etc.
Main features:
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!