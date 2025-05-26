  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sueno Villas

Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,37M
VAT
BTC
16.2390130
ETH
851.1560988
USDT
1 349 771.2678396
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
26
ID: 33275
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Klepini

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Exclusive villas with panoramic sea views in the Beshparmak Mountains

About Arapköy region (Arapkoy), Northern Cyprus 📍

In the picturesque mountains of Besparmak is the cozy village of Arapköy – a place where nature, history and silence come together in perfect balance.

Formerly known as the Greek village of Klepini, Arapkoy was inhabited by Arabic-speaking Maronites during Ottoman rule. Today it is a calm and green region that attracts connoisseurs of privacy, panoramic views and authentic atmosphere.

🌄 The village is famous for breathtaking landscapes and magnificent views of the coast. Despite its small size, Arapköy is popular with tourists and investors looking for peace of mind away from the city noise.

About the Sueno Villas project ✨

Sueno Villas is a boutique project of 6 exclusive villas, created for those who appreciate space, privacy and panoramic sea views.

Time frame for implementation 🛠

• Start of construction: December 2024
• Completion of the project: December 2027

Project characteristics 📊

• Total villas: 6
Type: A Type - exclusive duplex villas
• Planning: 6+1
(4 bedrooms + gym + hobby room)

🌊 All villas have panoramic sea views

Square 📐

• Closed area: 410 m2
• Private infinity pool: 35 m2
• Area: from 810 m2 to 1300 m2

Infrastructure and equipment 🏊‍♂️

• Private infinity pool (35 m2)
• Spaces for a sauna, gym or recreation area
• Maximum privacy and comfort 🌿

Benefits of the project 💎

✔ The expected increase in the project price by 25-30%
✔ high-rent
✔ possibility of resale at any time 🔁
✔ Property Management (long-term lease)
✔ One of the best villa projects in Arapköy

Sueno Villas is the 🌅

✔ sea-view
✔ Exclusivity and limited offer
✔ spacious villas
✔ strong investment potential

📩 Contact us to find out the current prices, layouts and book a villa in the Sueno Villas project.

Location on the map

Klepini, Northern Cyprus

