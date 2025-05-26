Residential complex Caesar Blue

Caesar Blue is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of North Cyprus, exclusively designed and built by Afik Group.

Caesar Blue is located next to a sandy beach on the Mediterranean coast. The fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and the Aqua Club is a real decoration of Northern Cyprus.

There are many options at your disposal - from relaxing Pilates in the shade of trees to exciting wakeboarding at the sea.

The CAESAR BLUE complex with luxurious seaside apartments and an Aqua Club with a unique Aquapark are part of the Afik Group’s projects in Northern Cyprus (Caesar Resort, Caesar Beach, Caesar Bay and Caesar Cliff), where residents can enjoy a wide range of Caesar infrastructure for recreation and water sports.

The complex is a few steps from a fully equipped, superb sandy beach, with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.