  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Caesar Blue

Residential complex Caesar Blue

Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,976
BTC
2.2240404
ETH
116.5714658
USDT
184 860.1159727
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26615
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Gastria

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Caesar Blue is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of North Cyprus, exclusively designed and built by Afik Group.

Caesar Blue is located next to a sandy beach on the Mediterranean coast. The fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and the Aqua Club is a real decoration of Northern Cyprus.

There are many options at your disposal - from relaxing Pilates in the shade of trees to exciting wakeboarding at the sea.

The CAESAR BLUE complex with luxurious seaside apartments and an Aqua Club with a unique Aquapark are part of the Afik Group’s projects in Northern Cyprus (Caesar Resort, Caesar Beach, Caesar Bay and Caesar Cliff), where residents can enjoy a wide range of Caesar infrastructure for recreation and water sports.

The complex is a few steps from a fully equipped, superb sandy beach, with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.

Location on the map

Gastria, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,958
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,788
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$411,625
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$168,184
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,085
You are viewing
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,976
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$728,259
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 50–100 m²
15 real estate properties 15
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with s…
Developer
DINDI GROUP
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,538
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-624   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -625m – To the Near East College  - 500m – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 55 m2 1+2 - 70 - 94m2 2+1 - 70 - 94 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: January 2025   FACILITIES: Sw…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications