  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.

Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$70,101
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 27494
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

A furnished studio of 42 m2 with a balcony of 7 m2, 600 meters from the sandy beach "Long Beach" in the Royal Sun Residence complex.

"Long Beach" is a successful investment and an opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in Cyprus. In this project, everything was done for your comfort. The project will be located on 70 hectares of land, a 5-minute walk from the sea.

Infrastructure:

  • Car rental
  • Three communal swimming pools
  • Water park
  • Children's playground
  • Sports ground
  • BBQ area
  • Equestrian club
  • SPA center
  • Beauty salon
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurant
  • Shop

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$70,101
