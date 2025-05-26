Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

A furnished studio of 42 m2 with a balcony of 7 m2, 600 meters from the sandy beach "Long Beach" in the Royal Sun Residence complex.

"Long Beach" is a successful investment and an opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in Cyprus. In this project, everything was done for your comfort. The project will be located on 70 hectares of land, a 5-minute walk from the sea.

Infrastructure:

Car rental

Three communal swimming pools

Water park

Children's playground

Sports ground

BBQ area

Equestrian club

SPA center

Beauty salon

Fitness center

Restaurant

Shop

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!