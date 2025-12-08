  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Dipkarpaz
Residential quarter Green & Blue
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$258,374
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential complex SKY DIORA
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,491
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Жилой комплекс состоящий из двух этажных домов. Расположен на полуострове Карпас и имеет шикарные виды на море. Расстояние до моря и песчанных пляжей 900 м. В комплексе представлены  студии, апартаменты 1+1 с террасой  на крыше и 2+1 лофт.
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Sky Diora
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,257
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The Sky Diora project is a special residential area located in Yeni Erenköy. With 80 units, 10 Blocks, management office for rental services and maintenance services, this project aims to blend the serene atmosphere of the sea with the comfort of modern living to turn your dreams into realit…
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex PROEKT NA SEVERNOM KIPRE - NOVAYa LOKACIYa
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$241
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
DESCRIPTION IN RUSSIAN The CASA LA VISTA HOMES project, named for its unique location, aims to connect you, dear investors, with the tranquility of endless blue, offering the best views of Cyprus. Our project, located where the island's beautiful beaches meet green plants, is located i…
INN TEAM REAL ESTATE AND CONSULTANCY LIMITED COMPANY
