  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefkoniko
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus

Girne District
140
İskele District
130
Iskele Belediyesi
117
Gazimağusa District
86
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$33,180
Finishing options Finished
Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years! Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan? Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion! This offer includes finished apartments and proper…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$104,399
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Olea Cyprus Project is now waiting for all investors who love serenity and nature. Olea Cyprus Project uniquely meets the intense needs of our valued customers. Based on your needs, we offer: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 flats and 2+1, 3+1 penthouses. Our units are designed with high-quality finishes…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Residential quarter Olea Residence
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$79,792
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
