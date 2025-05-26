  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.

Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$72,797
BTC
0.8659033
ETH
45.3856954
USDT
71 973.0583472
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 27495
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Ready studio 43 m² 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from the city of Famagusta.

Long Beach is a good investment and an opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in Cyprus. In this project, everything was done for your comfort.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaping area with landscape design
  • Swimming pool
  • Sunny terraces
  • Basketball courts
  • Volleyball courts
  • Tennis courts
  • 2 restaurants
  • Cafe
  • Pool bar
  • Vitamin bar (children's)
  • Leisure center
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Pedestrian and bicycle paths
  • Supermarket
  • Dry cleaner's
  • Souvenir shop
  • Maintenance of the complex
  • 24-hour security

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Orchard
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
Residential quarter Edreville
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
Apart-hotel LONG BEACH
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,459
Residential quarter COASTAL HEAVEN *
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$143,119
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$72,797
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel LONG BEACH
Apart-hotel LONG BEACH
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,459
NEW STEERING INTEGRATED WITH A HOTEL 5 SOUND FOR LONG BEACH  ⁇ Ľ A new ambitious project offers a luxurious spa life in the heart of Long Beach. ? The complex will be located 400 meters from the picturesque Mediterranean beach. The project will be a great complement to the coast, offerin…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Show all Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
from
$310,319
The year of construction 2025
Experience luxury living with breathtaking Mediterranean views at Maki Hill Park located in Bogaz, Iskele Region General Services First Class workmanship Dark Color Double Glazed PVC Windows ISO brick Heat and cold resistant insulation on the ceiling Wood and gross concrete …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications