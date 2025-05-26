Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!
Ready studio 43 m² 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from the city of Famagusta.
Long Beach is a good investment and an opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in Cyprus. In this project, everything was done for your comfort.
Infrastructure:
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!