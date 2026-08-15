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Residential properties for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Famagusta
24
Kyrenia
65
Iskele Belediyesi
1120
Trikomo
948
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3 048 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
$378,729
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Nestled between the mountains and the sea. Villa 4+2 fully furnished in Northern Cyprus - 49…
$571,355
VAT
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Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
North Cyprus real estate: 1-bedroom apartment with sea and mountain views in CC Towers, Kyre…
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
North Cyprus property by the sea - apartment in a complex with swimming pools between Tatlis…
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
North Cyprus property: apartment in the center of Kyrenia in HIGH TOWER with rental incomeRe…
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Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/10
Готовые апартаменты 1+1 в Sea Life Residence 💰 £67 000 📍 Мокация: Искеле, Бич (300 мет до мо…
$90,524
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The studio at Caesar Resort will get your attention!We present to your attention a studio ap…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern townhouse with Turkish title in Orchid Kyrenia, Bellapais is the perfect home for a c…
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
North Cyprus property: studio in Grand Sapphire Resort - investment apartment by the sea in …
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Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Luxury studio by the sea with a lagoon in Casa del mare - perfect for investment and leisure…
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2 bedroom apartment in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Elegant apartment in Life Village, DoğanköyWe present a sophisticated 2-bedroom apartment wi…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Villa 3+1 in Esentepe near the sandy beach is the perfect choice for a comfortable life and …
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Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The studio in Casa Del Mare by the sea will catch your attention!For sale is a stylish studi…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
🌊 North Cyprus property: 2+1 apartments by the sea in Sun Valley, Esentepe with panoramic vi…
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
🌊 Apartment-loft 1+1 with sea views and private roof terrace - Caesar Cliff, EsentepeThe mod…
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment in EDELWEISS in Iskel by the sea (Long Beach)North Cypr…
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
North Cyprus real estate: apartment 3+1 in Grand Sapphire Resort, Iskele - premium accommoda…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$223,664
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa with panoramic views - buy luxury property in the mounta…
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 penthouse in the center of Kyrenia with sea and mountain views (N…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2+1 with garden and swimming pool in a luxurious complex will attract your attenti…
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2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
North Cyprus property: 2+1 seaside apartment in Bahceli with garden and high investment pote…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
The 2+1 apartment in Vikingen Sunset will attract your attention.We want to offer you double…
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment by the sea in Long Beach - a profitable investment and …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Villa 3+1 in Forest Gold & Beach Resort The ownership papers are ready! Spacious villa 3+1 i…
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Apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Studio apartment in Tatlis - real estate of North Cyprus by the seaNorth Cyprus property: sa…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
🌊 Penthouse with its own swimming pool and panoramic sea views in the Lighthouse complexLoca…
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Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
North Cyprus property: cozy apartments by the sea in a modern residential complexNorth Cypru…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive villa 3+1 in the mountains with its own swimming pool and panoramic views!We prese…
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1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Penthouse apartment loft 1+1 in Salos Beach – elegance among nature on the Mediterranean coa…
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Property types in Northern Cyprus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

North Cyprus is a pearl among the seas with a mild climate, diverse nature and attractive conditions for life and investment.

Advantages of Buying North Cyprus Real Estate

Both a resident and a foreigner can buy property in North Cyprus. Such a transaction has a number of advantages:

  • Affordable prices. Housing in North Cyprus is cheaper than in other Mediterranean countries and the Republic of Cyprus.
  • Low taxes. Taxes related to real estate are lower than in EU countries.
  • Ease of registration. A simplified process for acquiring real estate for foreigners and less complicated bureaucracy in general.
  • Prospects for growth in value. The North Cyprus market shows stable growth, both in the future and in terms of offers.

Key Features of Residential Property for Sale in North Cyprus

When purchasing real estate, it is important to consider the following aspects:

  • Taxes:

- Stamp duty. 0.5% of the value of the property, paid upon registration of the purchase and sale agreement.
- Property transfer tax. 6% of the property value for foreigners.
- VAT. 5% when purchasing new housing; Resale properties in North Cyprus are not subject to VAT.

  • Documents. For registration, a sales contract, identity card (passport), proof of payment of taxes and fees are required. After this purchase, the registrar is transferred to the land registry for a period of 21 days from the date of signing the contract.
  • Requirements. Foreign buyers can purchase one property with an area of ​​​​no more than 1,340 m². The rules require obtaining permission from the Council of Ministers of the TRNC for the purchase of real estate.

Real Estate Prices in Northern Cyprus

Before exploring how much real estate costs in North Cyprus, it is important to understand the structure of the local market. The most common transactions involve studio apartments, 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 flats, as well as townhouses and villas. According to major developer associations, the average annual price growth in coastal areas between 2021 and 2024 reached 18–22%, while early-stage construction projects demonstrated increases of up to 28%.

Average cost of real estate in Northern Cyprus:

City / Area 1 bedroom apartment 2 bedrooms apartment Villas
Kyrenia €80,000–120,000 €110,000–150,000 from €200,000
Famagusta €70,000–100,000 €90,000–130,000 from €180,000
Iskele €60,000–90,000 €80,000–120,000

from €150,000
Esentepe €75,000–110,000 €100,000–140,000 from €220,000
Alsancak 70,000–100,000 90,000–130,000 from €200,000

The average price per square meter ranges from €1300 to €1600, while premium coastal developments reach €2200–€2800 per m². Notably, real estate prices in Northern Cyprus on the secondary market are typically 15–30% lower than on new developments.

Popular Cities and Areas of North Cyprus for Purchasing Housing

Northern Cyprus offers a variety of areas for purchasing real estate. The most popular are:

  • Kyrenia (Girne). In any case, the heart of the region, famous for its resorts, harbors and historical sites. The average cost of housing in Northern Cyprus in Kyrenia for apartments is € 1,400 per m².
  • Iskele. An area with beautiful beaches and new residential construction. Ideal for reducing due to affordable prices and economic growth.
  • Famagusta (Gazimagusa). A city with a rich history and a university center. Here you can find both budget options and luxury real estate.
  • Lefkosa (Nicosia). The capital and business center of Northern Cyprus, where modern residential complexes and infrastructure are presented.
  • Alsancak. A family-friendly area that offers proximity to nature and developed infrastructure.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Northern Cyprus

Buying Property in Northern Cyprus: Features, Taxes, and Attractive Districts
Buying Property in Northern Cyprus: Features, Taxes, and Attractive Districts
Buying Housing and Getting a Residence Permit in Northern Cyprus Has Become Easier: Current Changes
Buying Housing and Getting a Residence Permit in Northern Cyprus Has Become Easier: Current Changes
How to Invest in North Cyprus Real Estate and How Much You Can Earn: an Expert Overview
How to Invest in North Cyprus Real Estate and How Much You Can Earn: an Expert Overview

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Property in Northern Cyprus

What terms and conditions are offered to foreigners buying a home in North Cyprus?

Foreigners can buy any secondary real estate in Northern Cyprus. When buying must pay VAT, title deeds, and stamp duty. Their value is 5%, 3%, and 0.5% of the cadastral price of the apartment/house respectively. For the purchase of the property for any amount a permanent residence permit is granted.

In what areas it is more profitable to buy property in Northern Cyprus?

A win-win option is Kirinei and Iskile. These are the most popular resorts in the country, where there is always a demand for apartments and houses by tenants and buyers.Profitable investments can also be made in the housing of Famagusta. The area is known for its many attractions and sandy beaches, which regularly attract tourists here.

What benefits can be obtained from the purchase of secondary housing in Northern Cyprus?

The availability of real estate will allow you to legally reside in a country with a mild climate and clean environment. The acquired property can also be seen as a source of financial gain by renting it to tourists.

Is it worth buying property in North Cyprus?

The market is considered one of the most promising in the Eastern Mediterranean. According to annual reports by developer associations, rental yields in popular coastal zones reach 8–12% per year, and property values have increased by more than 65% over the past five years.

How much does real estate cost in popular cities of Northern Cyprus?

You can find TRNC property for sale in Kyrenia starting from €80,000 for a one-bedroom apartment. In Iskele and Famagusta, prices typically start at €60,000–70,000. Coastal villas range from €150,000 to €220,000 depending on the area and proximity to the sea.

Where is the best place to buy property for investment in Northern Cyprus?

Top investment areas for buying property in North Cyprus are:

  • Iskele;
  • Kyrenia;
  • Famagusta;
  • Esentepe.

What factors influence real estate prices in Northern Cyprus?

The main price driver is proximity to the sea, which may account for 35–50% of the property's total value. Additional on-site infrastructure (SPA, pools, restaurants) increases prices by another 10–20%. For resale properties, the key factor is the construction year, while for new developments it is the stage of construction, with price growth of 25–40% from start to completion.

How much do you need to live comfortably in Northern Cyprus?

A comfortable monthly budget for one person in Northern Cyprus is €900–1400. It includes:

  • rent: €350–600 in Kyrenia or Iskele;
  • groceries: €200–300;
  • utilities: €80–120;
  • transport + basic expenses: €120–200.

A couple can live comfortably on €1400–1900 per month.

What are the hidden pitfalls when buying property in Northern Cyprus?

The most important legal aspect is the requirement to obtain individual purchase permission from the Council of Ministers of the TRNC. This is a standard formality for all foreign buyers. Authorities verify the origin of funds, absence of criminal records, and compliance of the property with safety regulations. The approval process usually takes 6–12 months, but you may live in the property and rent it out immediately after registering the purchase contract.

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