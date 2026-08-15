North Cyprus is a pearl among the seas with a mild climate, diverse nature and attractive conditions for life and investment.

Advantages of Buying North Cyprus Real Estate

Both a resident and a foreigner can buy property in North Cyprus. Such a transaction has a number of advantages:

Affordable prices. Housing in North Cyprus is cheaper than in other Mediterranean countries and the Republic of Cyprus.

Housing in North Cyprus is cheaper than in other Mediterranean countries and the Republic of Cyprus. Low taxes. Taxes related to real estate are lower than in EU countries.

Taxes related to real estate are lower than in EU countries. Ease of registration. A simplified process for acquiring real estate for foreigners and less complicated bureaucracy in general.

A simplified process for acquiring real estate for foreigners and less complicated bureaucracy in general. Prospects for growth in value. The North Cyprus market shows stable growth, both in the future and in terms of offers.

Key Features of Residential Property for Sale in North Cyprus

When purchasing real estate, it is important to consider the following aspects:

Taxes:

- Stamp duty. 0.5% of the value of the property, paid upon registration of the purchase and sale agreement.

- Property transfer tax. 6% of the property value for foreigners.

- VAT. 5% when purchasing new housing; Resale properties in North Cyprus are not subject to VAT.

Documents. For registration, a sales contract, identity card (passport), proof of payment of taxes and fees are required. After this purchase, the registrar is transferred to the land registry for a period of 21 days from the date of signing the contract.

For registration, a sales contract, identity card (passport), proof of payment of taxes and fees are required. After this purchase, the registrar is transferred to the land registry for a period of 21 days from the date of signing the contract. Requirements. Foreign buyers can purchase one property with an area of ​​​​no more than 1,340 m². The rules require obtaining permission from the Council of Ministers of the TRNC for the purchase of real estate.

Real Estate Prices in Northern Cyprus

Before exploring how much real estate costs in North Cyprus, it is important to understand the structure of the local market. The most common transactions involve studio apartments, 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 flats, as well as townhouses and villas. According to major developer associations, the average annual price growth in coastal areas between 2021 and 2024 reached 18–22%, while early-stage construction projects demonstrated increases of up to 28%.

Average cost of real estate in Northern Cyprus:

City / Area 1 bedroom apartment 2 bedrooms apartment Villas Kyrenia €80,000–120,000 €110,000–150,000 from €200,000 Famagusta €70,000–100,000 €90,000–130,000 from €180,000 Iskele €60,000–90,000 €80,000–120,000 from €150,000 Esentepe €75,000–110,000 €100,000–140,000 from €220,000 Alsancak 70,000–100,000 90,000–130,000 from €200,000

The average price per square meter ranges from €1300 to €1600, while premium coastal developments reach €2200–€2800 per m². Notably, real estate prices in Northern Cyprus on the secondary market are typically 15–30% lower than on new developments.

Popular Cities and Areas of North Cyprus for Purchasing Housing

Northern Cyprus offers a variety of areas for purchasing real estate. The most popular are: