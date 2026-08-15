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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
8
Trikomo
5
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
6
Agios Amvrosios
4
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21 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious 2+2 LOFT Apartment with Multiple Terraces — Olive Court 🌿🌊 A modern 2+2 LOFT apa…
$216,233
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
1+1 Apartment for Sale on the Ground Floor in Caesar Cliff, Esentepe A 1+1 apartment is f…
$126,721
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse in Royal Sun 🌊🏡 For sale: cozy two-storey townhouse in the fully…
$210,130
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Sunning Well - Apartment 2+1 with roof terrace | LaptaDiscover a cozy two-bedroom apartment …
$96,299
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, Long Beach 🌴🌊 A cozy 3-bedroom townhouse (3+1…
$251,391
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Cozy 2+1 Duplex with Direct Sea View in Caesar Cliff, Esentepe 🌊✨ A stylish and fully fur…
$276,769
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Loft 1+1 with roof terrace in EsentepeApartment.Format: loft 1+1Total area: 104 m2Rooftop te…
$189,745
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
ew Development in Essentepe – Casa del Mare, Phase 3 🏡 1+1 Ground Floor Apartment 📐 65 m²…
$167,948
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2-Bedroom Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, Long Beach 🌴🌊 A cozy 2-bedroom townhouse (2+1…
$190,993
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale are ready-made loft apartments with panoramic windows from which an unclosed view of…
$196,188
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$467,463
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
$128,954
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Brand new project in Girne Esentepe Region!! In our project located in Girne Esentepe region…
$170,847
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты 2+1 Лофт таунхаус в строящемся, современном комплексе La Isla Villas расположенн…
$248,495
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Loft apartment with 1 bedroom in a low-rise complex in the Tatlisu region. Keys in September…
$169,357
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Multilevel apartments in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/2
Your dream of a seaside luxurious home is about to come true… Large variety of leisure…
$102,536
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
The 9 villas called Dimora with 4 bedrooms & swimming pool are the crown jewel of the Medite…
$267,569
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
avor Every Moment: Escape to La Joya Perla ?️? Immerse yourself into a world of flavor an…
Price on request
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$414,579
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Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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