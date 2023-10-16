Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Northern Cyprus

4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты 2+1 Лофт таунхаус в строящемся, современном комплексе La Isla Villas расположенн…
€233,652
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
  Brand new project in Girne Esentepe Region!! In our project located in Girne Esentepe…
€116,040
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious 1 Bedroom Apartments with Unparalleled Mediterranean Sea Views Immerse yourself…
€188,495
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
€122,552

