Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!
Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach of Long Beach.
This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus.
Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure your convenience and comfort.
Completion of construction: delivered
Our prices are 30% - 40% lower than the cost of similar apartments from the developer!
Main features:
Infrastructure:
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!