Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
ID: 27497
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach of Long Beach.

This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus.

Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure your convenience and comfort.

Completion of construction: delivered

Our prices are 30% - 40% lower than the cost of similar apartments from the developer!

Main features:

  • Cozy living room
  • Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
  • Electric water heater
  • Panoramic double-glazed windows
  • Glass railings on the balcony

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's pool with aqua park
  • Separate areas for relaxation and sunbathing near the pools
  • Indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and sauna
  • Restaurants, cafe and bar in the pool
  • SPA salon
  • Fitness center
  • Gym and martial arts room
  • Tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts
  • Squash court
  • Large children's playroom with game consoles and board games
  • Children's outdoor playgrounds
  • Billiards
  • Park areas
  • Playgrounds for barbecue
  • Amphitheater for film screenings and artist performances
  • Car rental
  • Free transfer to the beach

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
