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Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Famagusta
3
Kyrenia
34
Girne Belediyesi
188
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
95
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526 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Nestled between the mountains and the sea. Villa 4+2 fully furnished in Northern Cyprus - 49…
$571,355
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Languages
English, Deutsch
3 bedroom townthouse in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern townhouse with Turkish title in Orchid Kyrenia, Bellapais is the perfect home for a c…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Villa 3+1 in Esentepe near the sandy beach is the perfect choice for a comfortable life and …
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa with panoramic views - buy luxury property in the mounta…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Villa 3+1 in Forest Gold & Beach Resort The ownership papers are ready! Spacious villa 3+1 i…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive villa 3+1 in the mountains with its own swimming pool and panoramic views!We prese…
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 320 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa 6+3 in Bellapais with panoramic sea and Kyrenia viewsNor…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Bungalows 3+1 at Mykonos HomesLuxury bungalow is located on the seafront in Esentepe, in a l…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa with swimming pool and garden in IskelNorth Cyprus prope…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Spacious villa 3+1 in Tuzla, Northern CyprusDiscover the luxury of this stunning furnished t…
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House in Northern Cyprus
House
Northern Cyprus
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Прода 3+1тся таунхаус 3+1 в Старом Искеле, Северный Кипр. Просторный двутатажный таунхаус па…
$364,800
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Villas in an Exclusive Complex with Private Pools in Girne North Cyprus Bellapais region is …
$1,83M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
🏡 Exclusive Villa in Alsangjak – a rare offer with investment potential📍 Alsancak is one of …
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Buying a villa in North Cyprus is what you need!Dream villas in the area of Mutluyak – the p…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, sea views and private roof terrace | Kantara, TatlisuDiscover …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Andronikos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Andronikos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
A villa in Northern Cyprus will attract your attention!Excellent quality complex of 4 apartm…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
North Cyprus property: villa with sea views in Kyrenia - luxury, comfort and investmentNorth…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 274 m²
A cozy villa by the sea in North Cyprus will catch your attention!This stylish villa is loca…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Buying 3+1 Villa in Esentepe Sun Valley will catch your attention!Luxury villa in the presti…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
New bungalow with 3 bedrooms by the sea in Esentepe!This prestigious seaside complex offers …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Species villa 4+1 in the complex Sugar Cubes will attract your attention!Residential complex…
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
North Cyprus property: cozy bungalow in Stilos Villas near FamagustaNorth Cyprus property is…
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House in Northern Cyprus
House
Northern Cyprus
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
🇹🇷 English 🔥 Luxury 3+1 Villa in La Isla — Life in Mediterranean! 🌴🌊A unique life awaits you…
$370,111
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/12
Duplex apartment in Abelia  Residence (Bogaz) Amazing view and location DUPLEX apartme…
$254,270
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Sea and Beach in Lapta Girne Lapta is a popular living space located in Girn…
$588,434
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3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$338,061
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6 bedroom house in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 409 m²
A modern architectural expression which adds style, practicality and comfort to premier buil…
$3,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$882,651
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you a unique project with a magnificent view of the Mediterranean Sea.A villa tha…
$744,160
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury living space includes a garden and its own large swimming pool. The villa offers…
$2,66M
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Northern Cyprus

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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