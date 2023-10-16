Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

361 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€488,297
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,54M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
€807,102
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
€807,102
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1
Choose a dream house with amazing views of the sea? Then this is an offer for you. We presen…
€437,500
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Villas for Sale with Sea and Mountain Views in a Central Location in Kyrenia No…
€707,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Let's introduce you to a beautiful and cozy studio bungalow area of 38 square meters and wit…
€328,606
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
We present you a beautiful modern bungalow, located in a cozy complex in the beautiful area …
€922,287
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This project of 20 villas OFFPLAN - this means that the villas will be built specifically fo…
€403,551
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Boaz is located in the south-eastern part of the island on the road from Famagusta to Karpa…
€420,846
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury modern villa is located in the area of Zeitenlik-popular and expensive. Thanks to th…
€634,151
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This triplex villa with four bedrooms is a real pearl, located just 1 kilometer from the sea…
€645,682
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€518,851
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Ozankoy is located 5 km east of Kyrenia. Ozankoy village is one of the most beautiful villa…
€449,671
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
€575,348
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Cozy townhouse 185 m² with its own plot of land 285 m² in a small complex in Boaz. The beaut…
€455,436
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa 3+1 (210 m²) with its own plot of land 420 m², with a roof terrace of 85 m² an…
€438,141
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
The new and modern complex will be built in the Esentepe area. Esentepe is not inferior to t…
€570,736
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Modern Esentepe is not inferior to the infrastructure of the tourist centers of Northern Cyp…
€518,851
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Cozy villa 83.5 m² + 28.5 m² terrace in an elite complex on the first line from the sea. Th…
€696,414
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The real estate market of Lapta has been growing rapidly in recent years, comfortable houses…
€403,551
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 35 m²
We offer you a new project that combines an incredibly fresh architectural design, both insi…
€443,906
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Esentepe is located on the northern coast, west of the city of Kyrenia. This small complex …
€594,892
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
This new and beautiful complex will be built in the small town of Lapta, also found under t…
€807,102
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
This new and beautiful complex will be built in the small town of Lapta, also found under t…
€605,326
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
The new and comfortable complex will be built by early 2025 in the Esentepe area. Esentep…
€622,621
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New complex in Tatlysu. The village of Tatlysu is a 30-minute drive from the center of Kyre…
€686,037
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
The new complex under construction is located just a kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea an…
€1,79M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
The new complex under construction is located just a kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea an…
€1,03M

