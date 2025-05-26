  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex YeniLand

Residential complex YeniLand

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$322,530
from
$3,013/m²
BTC
3.8364272
ETH
201.0835502
USDT
318 880.1664945
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
29
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32600
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Aphrodite Park 4
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
Residential complex ARCADIA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,775
Residential complex Lilium Park
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,482
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$305,696
Residential quarter Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,145
You are viewing
Residential complex YeniLand
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$322,530
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Show all Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,363
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Everything you need is just 2 minutes away! Our new project Sea Breeze will add a new look to the Long Beach area. Only 2 minutes away from the beautiful coastline, walking and bicycle paths, restaurants, supermarkets, and a lot more.  The project consists of 228 studios flats, givi…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Show all Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$92,212
The year of construction 2018
Area 43–48 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Saryap Insaat LTD is a Turkish construction company with more than 25 children's experience in the construction business in Turkey and Europe, has been working in Kirpe since 2016. Our Edelweiss project is a premium quality construction and service and the possibility of a profitable inve…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
110,008
Studio apartment
43.0
93,909
Developer
Saryap Insaat LTD
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications