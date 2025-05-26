  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$290,008
9
ID: 26625
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque area of ​​TATLISU on the first coastline. 800 meters away is the HAWAII HOMES complex, and 6.5 km, on the other hand, the BAHAMAS HOMES complex, access to which is free for residents of Aloha Beach resort.

The concept of the project is READY TO MOVE. The price includes furniture and household appliances. Modern kitchen and bathrooms. Central air conditioning system. Card entry system.

There are 2 Phases in Aloha Beach Resort. Phase I includes 5+1 and 3+1 luxury villas, Type A 1+1 apartments, and Type B 1+1 Apartments. Phase II includes Type V 2 & 3 bedroom bungalows, Type A 1+1 apartments, Type B 1+1 garden apartments and 2+1 lotf penthouses.

AMENITIES:

  • indoor heated pool,
  • spa (sauna, massage, hamam),
  • gym,
  • tennis court,
  • restaurant,
  • reception,
  • beach and beach cinema,
  • swimming pools with water and light shows

LUXURY SPECIFICATIONS:

  • modern furniture, 
  • modern kitchen fittings,
  • kitchen appliances,
  • high-end bathroom fittings,
  • air conditioning,
  • key card system 

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

