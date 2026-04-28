Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence

Edelweiss Holiday Residence — Resort-Style Living in Iskele 🌴🌊
Edelweiss Holiday Residence is a modern residential complex that combines contemporary architecture, high-quality construction, and resort-style living.
The project is fully completed and offers an ideal environment for living, holidays, and investment.
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🏡 About the Project
The development consists of 5 residential blocks, designed to maximize:
🌿 natural light and ventilation
🏡 functional layouts
🌅 spacious balconies with scenic views
All apartments feature high-quality materials and modern construction technologies for durability and energy efficiency.
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🏘 Property Types
• Studios (1+0)
• 1-bedroom apartments (1+1)
• 2-bedroom apartments (2+1)
📐 Sizes range from 52 to 136 sqm
Each unit includes large balconies and well-designed interiors.
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🌴 Facilities & Amenities
Edelweiss offers full resort-style infrastructure:
🏊 swimming pools (~6,000 sqm total)
🏝 relaxation pool
🎢 children’s pools & aquapark
🏋️ fully equipped gym
🧖 SPA, hammam & sauna
🌿 landscaped gardens & walking paths
👶 playgrounds & mini zoo
🏫 kindergarten
🍽 restaurants & bars
🍷 Gassabo Steakhouse
🍸 Sherlock Pub & Pool Bar
🛒 supermarket & retail
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🛎 Services
✔ 24/7 reception
✔ security & CCTV
✔ housekeeping services
✔ shuttle to Long Beach
✔ taxi & rental services
🚗 indoor & outdoor parking
The complex operates in a residence + hotel concept.
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🏗 Construction Quality
• reinforced concrete foundation
• advanced insulation systems
• high-quality materials
Ensuring durability and modern standards.
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📍 Location — Yeni Iskele
Located in one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus:
🏖 minutes from Long Beach
🏛 close to Salamis, St. Barnabas Monastery & Kantara Castle
Recognized by Forbes as a top investment area.
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🌟 Project Highlights
✔ completed development
✔ full infrastructure
✔ strong rental potential
✔ resort lifestyle year-round
✔ prime coastal location
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Edelweiss Holiday Residence offers a perfect blend of comfort, nature, and Mediterranean resort living. 🌊✨