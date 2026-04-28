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  4. Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence

Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
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$129,053
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ID: 35322
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Edelweiss Holiday Residence — Resort-Style Living in Iskele 🌴🌊

Edelweiss Holiday Residence is a modern residential complex that combines contemporary architecture, high-quality construction, and resort-style living.

The project is fully completed and offers an ideal environment for living, holidays, and investment.

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🏡 About the Project

The development consists of 5 residential blocks, designed to maximize:

🌿 natural light and ventilation
🏡 functional layouts
🌅 spacious balconies with scenic views

All apartments feature high-quality materials and modern construction technologies for durability and energy efficiency.

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🏘 Property Types

Studios (1+0)
1-bedroom apartments (1+1)
2-bedroom apartments (2+1)

📐 Sizes range from 52 to 136 sqm

Each unit includes large balconies and well-designed interiors.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

Edelweiss offers full resort-style infrastructure:

🏊 swimming pools (~6,000 sqm total)
🏝 relaxation pool
🎢 children’s pools & aquapark

🏋️ fully equipped gym
🧖 SPA, hammam & sauna
🌿 landscaped gardens & walking paths

👶 playgrounds & mini zoo
🏫 kindergarten

🍽 restaurants & bars
🍷 Gassabo Steakhouse
🍸 Sherlock Pub & Pool Bar

🛒 supermarket & retail

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🛎 Services

✔ 24/7 reception
✔ security & CCTV
✔ housekeeping services
✔ shuttle to Long Beach
✔ taxi & rental services

🚗 indoor & outdoor parking

The complex operates in a residence + hotel concept.

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🏗 Construction Quality

• reinforced concrete foundation
• advanced insulation systems
• high-quality materials

Ensuring durability and modern standards.

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📍 Location — Yeni Iskele

Located in one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus:

🏖 minutes from Long Beach
🏛 close to Salamis, St. Barnabas Monastery & Kantara Castle

Recognized by Forbes as a top investment area.

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🌟 Project Highlights

✔ completed development
✔ full infrastructure
✔ strong rental potential
✔ resort lifestyle year-round
✔ prime coastal location

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Edelweiss Holiday Residence offers a perfect blend of comfort, nature, and Mediterranean resort living. 🌊✨

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 57.0
Price per m², USD 1,446
Apartment price, USD 82,252

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,053
VAT
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