Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence

Edelweiss Holiday Residence — Resort-Style Living in Iskele 🌴🌊

Edelweiss Holiday Residence is a modern residential complex that combines contemporary architecture, high-quality construction, and resort-style living.

The project is fully completed and offers an ideal environment for living, holidays, and investment.

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🏡 About the Project

The development consists of 5 residential blocks, designed to maximize:

🌿 natural light and ventilation

🏡 functional layouts

🌅 spacious balconies with scenic views

All apartments feature high-quality materials and modern construction technologies for durability and energy efficiency.

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🏘 Property Types

• Studios (1+0)

• 1-bedroom apartments (1+1)

• 2-bedroom apartments (2+1)

📐 Sizes range from 52 to 136 sqm

Each unit includes large balconies and well-designed interiors.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

Edelweiss offers full resort-style infrastructure:

🏊 swimming pools (~6,000 sqm total)

🏝 relaxation pool

🎢 children’s pools & aquapark

🏋️ fully equipped gym

🧖 SPA, hammam & sauna

🌿 landscaped gardens & walking paths

👶 playgrounds & mini zoo

🏫 kindergarten

🍽 restaurants & bars

🍷 Gassabo Steakhouse

🍸 Sherlock Pub & Pool Bar

🛒 supermarket & retail

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🛎 Services

✔ 24/7 reception

✔ security & CCTV

✔ housekeeping services

✔ shuttle to Long Beach

✔ taxi & rental services

🚗 indoor & outdoor parking

The complex operates in a residence + hotel concept.

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🏗 Construction Quality

• reinforced concrete foundation

• advanced insulation systems

• high-quality materials

Ensuring durability and modern standards.

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📍 Location — Yeni Iskele

Located in one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus:

🏖 minutes from Long Beach

🏛 close to Salamis, St. Barnabas Monastery & Kantara Castle

Recognized by Forbes as a top investment area.

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🌟 Project Highlights

✔ completed development

✔ full infrastructure

✔ strong rental potential

✔ resort lifestyle year-round

✔ prime coastal location

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Edelweiss Holiday Residence offers a perfect blend of comfort, nature, and Mediterranean resort living. 🌊✨