Residential complex Velaris

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
$196,318
16
ID: 33313
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    İskele District
  City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Velaris – a harmony of style, comfort, and resort living 🌿✨

Velaris is a modern low-rise project located just 700 meters from the sea, designed for comfortable living and relaxation in an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort 🌊
An ideal place for those who value a balance between nature, developed infrastructure, and a high quality of life.

Bike paths, marinas, beaches, and barbecue areas are all nearby, along with everything needed for everyday life:

  • 🏫 Schools and kindergartens
  • 🎓 Universities
  • 🍽 Restaurants and cafes
  • 🛍 Shops and bars
  • 🎢 Water parks and vibrant nightlife

 

Complex Infrastructure

Velaris offers a wide range of public spaces and services, creating a true resort feel 🌴

  • 🍽 Restaurant and cafe
  • 🏊‍♂️ Communal swimming pools and a children's water slide
  • ♟ Large chess area and playground
  • 🏋️‍♀️ Indoor gym and sports fields
  • 🧖 Turkish hammam and sauna
  • 🚗 Parking for residents and guests
  • 🛴 Free electric scooter rental
  • 🛡 24-hour security and a generator

 

Apartments Velaris

The apartments are designed with a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and comfort ✨
Every detail has been thought through for comfortable and stylish living:

  • ✔ Ceramic flooring
  • ✔ Built-in showers
  • ✔ Private roof terraces for 1+1 apartments 🌅
  • ✔ Gardens for 2+1 apartments 🌿
  • ✔ Granite countertops in the kitchen
  • ✔ Underfloor heating
  • ✔ Natural finishing materials (wood and stone)
  • ✔ Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms
  • ✔ Concealed ceiling cooling systems
  • ✔ Double-glazed windows

 

Velaris Villas

The villas are designed in a contemporary style using premium materials and high-quality finishes 🏡
The perfect combination of elegant design and practical solutions:

  • ✔ Spacious layouts
  • ✔ Ceramic flooring
  • ✔ Built-in showers
  • ✔ Upper-level terraces
  • ✔ Granite kitchen surfaces
  • ✔ Heated floors
  • ✔ Natural wood and stone
  • ✔ Built-in wardrobes in bedrooms
  • ✔ Concealed cooling systems
  • ✔ Double-glazed panoramic windows
  • ✔ High-quality plumbing and fittings

 

About the project

📐 Total project area: 23,000 m²
🏡 A total of 85 residences guarantee intimacy and privacy

The project includes:
• 13 villas
• 36 2+1 apartments with private gardens
• 36 1+1 apartments with private rooftop terraces

💦 3 swimming pools with a total area of ​​1,000 m²
🚗 100 parking spaces
💆 Beauty salons, restaurants, a gym, saunas, and children's areas

 

Velaris is a space where comfort, style, and a resort atmosphere combine. unite into a single lifestyle 🌊🌿
Ideal for both permanent residence and investment with high rental potential 💼💎

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

Residential complex Velaris
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
