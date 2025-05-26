Residential complex Velaris

Velaris – a harmony of style, comfort, and resort living 🌿✨

Velaris is a modern low-rise project located just 700 meters from the sea, designed for comfortable living and relaxation in an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort 🌊

An ideal place for those who value a balance between nature, developed infrastructure, and a high quality of life.

Bike paths, marinas, beaches, and barbecue areas are all nearby, along with everything needed for everyday life:

🏫 Schools and kindergartens

🎓 Universities

🍽 Restaurants and cafes

🛍 Shops and bars

🎢 Water parks and vibrant nightlife

Complex Infrastructure

Velaris offers a wide range of public spaces and services, creating a true resort feel 🌴

🍽 Restaurant and cafe

🏊‍♂️ Communal swimming pools and a children's water slide

♟ Large chess area and playground

🏋️‍♀️ Indoor gym and sports fields

🧖 Turkish hammam and sauna

🚗 Parking for residents and guests

🛴 Free electric scooter rental

🛡 24-hour security and a generator

Apartments Velaris

The apartments are designed with a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and comfort ✨

Every detail has been thought through for comfortable and stylish living:

✔ Ceramic flooring

✔ Built-in showers

✔ Private roof terraces for 1+1 apartments 🌅

✔ Gardens for 2+1 apartments 🌿

✔ Granite countertops in the kitchen

✔ Underfloor heating

✔ Natural finishing materials (wood and stone)

✔ Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms

✔ Concealed ceiling cooling systems

✔ Double-glazed windows

Velaris Villas

The villas are designed in a contemporary style using premium materials and high-quality finishes 🏡

The perfect combination of elegant design and practical solutions:

✔ Spacious layouts

✔ Ceramic flooring

✔ Built-in showers

✔ Upper-level terraces

✔ Granite kitchen surfaces

✔ Heated floors

✔ Natural wood and stone

✔ Built-in wardrobes in bedrooms

✔ Concealed cooling systems

✔ Double-glazed panoramic windows

✔ High-quality plumbing and fittings

About the project

📐 Total project area: 23,000 m²

🏡 A total of 85 residences guarantee intimacy and privacy

The project includes:

• 13 villas

• 36 2+1 apartments with private gardens

• 36 1+1 apartments with private rooftop terraces

💦 3 swimming pools with a total area of ​​1,000 m²

🚗 100 parking spaces

💆 Beauty salons, restaurants, a gym, saunas, and children's areas

Velaris is a space where comfort, style, and a resort atmosphere combine. unite into a single lifestyle 🌊🌿

Ideal for both permanent residence and investment with high rental potential 💼💎