Residential complex Velaris

Velaris – a harmony of style, comfort, and resort living 🌿✨
Velaris is a modern low-rise project located just 700 meters from the sea, designed for comfortable living and relaxation in an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort 🌊
An ideal place for those who value a balance between nature, developed infrastructure, and a high quality of life.
Bike paths, marinas, beaches, and barbecue areas are all nearby, along with everything needed for everyday life:
Complex Infrastructure
Velaris offers a wide range of public spaces and services, creating a true resort feel 🌴
Apartments Velaris
The apartments are designed with a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and comfort ✨
Every detail has been thought through for comfortable and stylish living:
Velaris Villas
The villas are designed in a contemporary style using premium materials and high-quality finishes 🏡
The perfect combination of elegant design and practical solutions:
About the project
📐 Total project area: 23,000 m²
🏡 A total of 85 residences guarantee intimacy and privacy
The project includes:
• 13 villas
• 36 2+1 apartments with private gardens
• 36 1+1 apartments with private rooftop terraces
💦 3 swimming pools with a total area of 1,000 m²
🚗 100 parking spaces
💆 Beauty salons, restaurants, a gym, saunas, and children's areas
Velaris is a space where comfort, style, and a resort atmosphere combine. unite into a single lifestyle 🌊🌿
Ideal for both permanent residence and investment with high rental potential 💼💎