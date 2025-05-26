Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.

Spacious 2+1 apartment of 92 m² with a terrace of 11 m² and a small plot of land is located on the first floor of a modern residential complex. Due to the corner location, the apartment has a lot of natural light, and the terrace overlooks the greenery and the pool of the complex. The interior is done in warm, neutral colors and is already fully equipped with furniture and appliances, everything is ready for living.

The living room is cozy and bright, with large windows and an exit to the terrace. In the recreation area there are three comfortable sofas, a coffee table, a soft carpet and a large TV with a stand. The kitchen is combined with the dining area and is decorated in a modern style: a dark apron under a brick, glossy cabinets and built-in appliances. A hob, oven, hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric kettle, microwave and toaster are installed.

The apartment has two bedrooms: one is designed as a children's room with a bed, children's decor and a carpet, the second is in a calm color scheme, with a large double bed and a built-in wardrobe.

One of the key advantages of the apartment is the immediate proximity to the prestigious Necat British College Alsancak - a private educational institution offering education in English according to international programs. This is especially convenient for families with children.