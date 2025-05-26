  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.

Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.

Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$222,126
BTC
2.6421500
ETH
138.4863789
USDT
219 612.9893370
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27337
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3380
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Village
    Karavas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Spacious 2+1 apartment of 92 m² with a terrace of 11 m² and a small plot of land is located on the first floor of a modern residential complex. Due to the corner location, the apartment has a lot of natural light, and the terrace overlooks the greenery and the pool of the complex. The interior is done in warm, neutral colors and is already fully equipped with furniture and appliances, everything is ready for living.

The living room is cozy and bright, with large windows and an exit to the terrace. In the recreation area there are three comfortable sofas, a coffee table, a soft carpet and a large TV with a stand. The kitchen is combined with the dining area and is decorated in a modern style: a dark apron under a brick, glossy cabinets and built-in appliances. A hob, oven, hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric kettle, microwave and toaster are installed.

The apartment has two bedrooms: one is designed as a children's room with a bed, children's decor and a carpet, the second is in a calm color scheme, with a large double bed and a built-in wardrobe.

One of the key advantages of the apartment is the immediate proximity to the prestigious Necat British College Alsancak - a private educational institution offering education in English according to international programs. This is especially convenient for families with children.

Location on the map

Karavas, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,556
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$519,281
Residential quarter Elysium 2
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,311
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$222,126
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building NCP-150 Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy
Apartment building NCP-150 Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,36M
The year of construction 2026
Area 810–1 300 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About the Project: Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy, Esentepe, offering just 6 spectacular villas with uninterrupted panoramic sea views. Each villa combines spacious interiors, premium finishes, and access to high-end resort-style amenities—creating a lifestyle …
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sunland (Karsiyaka)
Residential quarter Sunland (Karsiyaka)
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Elysium 2
Residential quarter Elysium 2
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications